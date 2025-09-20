2025 British Superbikes: Assen - Race Results (1)

The first race of the British Superbike Showdown at Assen, returning to the Netherlands for the first time since 2019, saw Scott Redding declared the winner after a huge downpour, with half points eventually awarded.



The race was declared wet on the grid with all the frontrunners picking wet option tyres.

A tentative start saw Redding ahead at turn one, before Ryde took over for a spell, with the Hager PBM Ducati tip-toeing back past on lap one, with the most recent rider at Assen, having taken part in the WSBK race earlier in the year, looking fairly confident in the conditions.

Redding at one point held a lead of over four seconds, but as the visibility dropped, the man with the most BSB wins in the Netherlands moved through the pack,, with Leon Haslam in second and closing.

A series of crashes followed by Redding pitting his hand up on the start of lap ten saw race direction take the unusual but necessary step to call the race with a red flag, despite the wet declaration.

There was originally meant to be a restart and a six lap sprint but that plan was dropped as another heavier spell of rain arrived for the warm-up lap, causing another red flag before the bikes formed on the grid.

Redding was declared the winner from the Moto Rapido bike, which had move to 1.907s behind.

Danny Kent took risks and saw reward as he was at third when the result was called, handing the McAMS Yamaha rider the final podium spot, all the more impressive considering the hand injuries picked up by the former Moto3 rider at Donington Park.

Charlie Nesbitt held firm only dropping one place from his front row start for fourth for MasterMac Honda.

Christian Iddon had pushed on and was second when he ran out wide onto the gravel on lap five, re-joining in eleventh and staging a comeback for fifth, setting the fastest lap on the AJN Steelstock Kawasaki in the process.

Kyle Ryde dropped back as the weather worsened, with a championship in mind he remained upright in sixth for Nitrous Competitions Yamaha.

Local rider Jaimie van Sikkelerus shrugged of his collarbone injury and impressed at his local track, seventh for TAG Honda, his best result since joining BSB.

John McPhee had experienced Assen in most conditions in his years in Moto3, and at a familiar track for the first time, the BSB rookie also impressed, finishing eighth despite a few wobbles on the second MasterMac Honda.

Whitecliffe CDH Racing Honda rider Luke Hedger was ninth, his best British Superbikes result to date.

Glenn Irwin worked out he could push harder when local wildcard rider Wayne Tessels passed him early on, confidence up, the Northern Irish rider pushed harder for a top ten finish for Nitrous Competitions Yamaha.

2025 British Superbikes Round 9 - Assen - Race Results (1) Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Scott Redding GBR Hager PBM (Ducati) 16m 25.767s 2 Leon Haslam GBR Moto Rapido Ducati Racing(Ducati) +1.907s 3 Danny Kent GBR McAMS Racing (Yamaha) +6.601s 4 Charlie Nesbitt GBR MasterMac Honda (Honda) +6.610s 5 Christian Iddon GBR AJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki) +8.352s 6 Kyle Ryde GBR Nitrous Competitions Racing (Yamaha) +14.453s 7 Jaimie van Sikkelerus NLD TAG Honda (Honda) +15.503s 8 John McPhee GBR MasterMac Honda (Honda) +21.471s 9 Luke Hedger GBR Whitecliffe CDH Racing(Honda) +26.964s 10 Glenn Irwin GBR Nitrous Competitions Racing (Yamaha) +30.834s 11 Scott Swann GBR Send My Bag Racing by IWR Honda (Honda) +33.757s 12 Wayne Tessles NED Druijff Racing (Kawasaki) +34.577s 13 Peter Hickman GBR LEW 8Ten Racing BMW Motorrad (BMW) +1m 28.275s 14 Rory Skinner GBR Cheshire Mouldings Ducati (Ducati) +1 lap 15 Richard Kerr IRL Rokit BMW Motorrad(BMW) +1 lap 16 Blaze Baker RSA NP Racing Honda (Honda) +1 lap 17 Lee Jackson GBR DAO Racing (Honda) +2 laps 18 Storm Stacey GBR Bathams AJN Racing BMW (BMW) +2 laps 19 Josh Brookes AUS DAO Racing (Honda) +2 laps 20 Tommy Bridewell GBR Honda Racing UK (Honda) DNF 21 Davey Todd GBR LEW 8Ten Racing BMW Motorrad (BMW) DNF 22 Fraser Rogers GBR TAG Honda (Honda) DNF 23 Bradley Ray GBR Raceways Yamaha (Yamaha) DNF 24 Max Cook GBR AJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki) DNF 25 Jamie Davis GBR Whitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda) DNS

Scott Swann had started last on the grid, but the crashes ahead matched with pushing with nothing to lose took the rookie to eleventh.

Tessels, riding with Druijff Racing Kawasaki was twelfth, well ahead of the remaining points finishers.

Peter Hickman and Blaze Baker pulled off the grid for a late tyre change, with the LEW 8Ten Racing rider 13th and the last rider not lapped. Baker just missed out on a point in 16th.

Rory Skinner went in for a tyre change, returning to track to finish 14th for Cheshire Mouldings Ducati.

Richard Kerr also made an early lunge for the pits, finishing 15th for Rokit BMW.

Lee Jackson, Storm Stacey and Josh Brookes all finished two laps down.



Official British Superbike Assen Records:

Old Lap Record: Leon Haslam (Kawasaki, 2018) 1m 36.330s

New Lap Record: Bradley Ray (Yamaha, 2025) 1m 35.529s

Assen in 2019:

Round 10 (Showdown):

Qualifying: 1 Redding (2 Bridewell, 3 Stapleford)

Race 1: 1 Redding (2 Brookes, 3 O’Halloran)

Race 2: 1 Redding (2 Bridewell, 3 Jackson)

Crashes, Injuries and Replacements

Tommy Bridewell entered the pits with visibility issues, with Davey Todd peeling in around the same time.

Third position was not the place to be - Fraser Rogers made huge gains early on as he took risks forward to reach there and fall. Max Cook took over and suffered the same fate, while pole man Bradley Ray had slipped back and was staring to let the race come back to him, also reaching third when he hit the gravel right before the red flag came out.

Jamie Davis did not start the race.

Championship Standings

Ryde remains in the overall lead, with his seven points taking him to 361. Ray stays on 326 after his DNF, with the gap between the duo increasing to 35 points.

Haslam moves ahead of Skinner after collecting his half points, eleven added to his total to move on to 242, with the Scottish rider on 236.

Iddon completes the top five on 236.

Redding was handed 12.5 points for his win, taking him to 181.5 in eighth.

McPhee increases his gap in the rookie standings, now on 45 points, with rival Swann on 40.5.