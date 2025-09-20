Danny Kent turns around “tough weekend” early with Assen race one podium.

Danny Kent had found that carrying an injury had made the furious record pace of qualifying hard to keep up with but a change in the weather ahead of the first British Superbikes race at Assen made a big difference, allowing him to leave with a podium finish.

The McAMS rider had picked up a fracture to his hand after his spill at the last round at Donington Park, and was a doubt for Assen in the run up to the event.

Friday practice has allowed the former Moto3 champion the chance to show he was up to speed, but the lap record pace of qualifying saw him start tenth for Yamaha.

The rain acted as a leveller as Kent explained:

“It’s always nice to end up on the podium. I have to be honest it’s been a tough weekend. The mistake I made at Donington resulted in a sort of fracture in my hand and finger and just the nature of this track, with the fast change of direction - I’ve been struggling.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

So, with the wet - just made things a little bit easier for me.”

Kent was able, like many of the riders with more laps of Assen under their belts from more recent visits, to push in the wet, climbing steadily as he risked more than the riders in front to move tentatively into third late in what was to be the race -with visibility vanishing it was called with a red flag on lap ten, and despite efforts to do so was not restarted, with half points awarded.

That allowed Kent to miss the third place curse, with Fraser Rogers, Max Cook and Bradley Ray just ahead of the #52 all falling from the position, with the Raceways riders fall handing Kent the position at the right time.

Kent was keen to thanks his team for their hard work, helping adjust to his injury and the track and achieve the third place:

“But yeah, overall I just need to say a massive thanks to McAMS Racing once again, they’ve delivered with a great bike and we was able to get another podium.”