2025 British Superbikes: Assen - Qualifying Results

British Superbikes qualifying for round nine saw a close tussle at the top between Scott Redding and Bradley Ray late in the session, with Q2 seeing the experienced Assen riders rise to the top - and the lap record broken.

Bradley Ray had lead the way into qualifying after finishing Friday on top of the timesheets and small alterations to his Raceways Yamaha overnight helped perfect the lap.

Scott Redding, who has the most recent experience at Assen having completed the WSBK round this year before making the switch back to BSB, had already broken the lap record to take over from early session leader Kyle Ryde, but Ray had more in the tank, with another new record lap of Assen for BSB, a 1m 35.529s, taking pole.

Redding was happy with his front row start, but felt having to pass Josh Brookes again on his Hager PBM Ducati was the difference between second and pole, just 0.022s slower.

Charlie Nesbitt was shadowing the #4 bike on his best lap, his perfect positioning pulling him up to a front row start, third for MasterMac Honda.

Kyle Ryde was instantly faster on Saturday morning in FP3 after working on his Nitrous Competitions Yamaha overnight. Back to being competitive his early best effort held on to fourth on his first qualifying session at Assen on a superbike.

Teammate Glenn Irwin was the early second to Ryde’s then top lap, his lap held equally well for fifth, with the #2 unable to improve after a crash at turn nine with eight minutes remaining.

Leon Haslam lead the morning FP3 session, pipping Redding on his final lap, with more wins than anyone on the grid at Assen, the experienced Moto Rapido Ducati rider was a solid sixth, finishing Q2 in the pits.

Christian Iddon wrestled his AJN Steelstock Kawasaki up to sixth, just over half a second off the pole lap.

Finally at a circuit where he has track knowledge and data he can use, John McPhee was top rookie in a confident and much improved eighth for MasterMac Honda.

Honda Racing UKs Tommy Bridewell and McAMS rider Danny Kent failed to live up to their Friday promise, in ninth and tenth respectively.

Brookes was the best of the riders to move up from Q1, all late out to save tyres after competing in the first session, the DAO Racing rider finished the second session 13th.

2025 British Superbikes Round 9 - Assen - Qualifying Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Bradley Ray GBR Raceways Yamaha (Yamaha) 1m 35.529s 2 Scott Redding GBR Hager PBM (Ducati) +0.022s 3 Charlie Nesbitt GBR MasterMac Honda (Honda) +0.280s 4 Kyle Ryde GBR Nitrous Competitions Racing (Yamaha) +0.350s 5 Glenn Irwin GBR Nitrous Competitions Racing (Yamaha) +0.461s 6 Leon Haslam GBR Moto Rapido Ducati Racing(Ducati) +0.470s 7 Christian Iddon GBR AJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki) +0.559s 8 John McPhee GBR MasterMac Honda (Honda) +0.628s 9 Tommy Bridewell GBR Honda Racing UK (Honda) +0.746s 10 Danny Kent GBR McAMS Racing (Yamaha) +0.782s 11 Max Cook GBR AJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki) +1.019s 12 Rory Skinner GBR Cheshire Mouldings Ducati (Ducati) +1.048s 13 Josh Brookes AUS DAO Racing (Honda) +1.241s 14 Storm Stacey GBR Bathams AJN Racing BMW (BMW) +1.504s 15 Peter Hickman GBR LEW 8Ten Racing BMW Motorrad (BMW) +1.747s Q1 Pos Rider Nat Team Time 16 Fraser Rogers GBR TAG Honda (Honda) 1m 37.252s 17 Lee Jackson GBR DAO Racing (Honda) 1k 37.317s 18 Jaimie van Sikkelerus NED TAG Honda (Honda) 1m 37.503s 19 Luke Hedger GBR Whitecliffe CDH Racing(Honda) 1m 37.254s 20 Richard Kerr IRL Rokit BMW Motorrad(BMW) 1m 38.370s 21 Wayne Tessles NED Druijff Racing (Kawasaki) 1m 38.399s 22 Jamie Davis GBR Whitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda) 1m 38.505s 23 Davey Todd GBR LEW 8Ten Racing BMW Motorrad (BMW) 1m 38.833s 24 Blaze Baker RSA NP Racing Honda (Honda) 1m 38.906s 25 Scott Swann GBR Send My Bag Racing by IWR Honda (Honda) No Time

Official British Superbike Assen Records:

Old Lap Record: Leon Haslam (Kawasaki, 2018) 1m 36.330s

New Lap Record: Bradley Ray (Yamaha, 2025) 1m 35.529s

Assen in 2019:

Round 10 (Showdown):

Qualifying: 1 Redding (2 Bridewell, 3 Stapleford)

Race 1: 1 Redding (2 Brookes, 3 O’Halloran)

Race 2: 1 Redding (2 Bridewell, 3 Jackson)



Q1 - Stacey, Brookes move on, Hickman fights to top three

After the change of format at Donington Park, there was a return for the Q1 session in the Netherlands, with Storm Stacey (14th) quickly getting to grips with Assen, his first time at the track on a Superbike. Both he and second place Brookes finished the session in the pits, confident of their times.

Peter Hickman (15th) built into the session and late on rose from fifth to take the third and final progression slot for LEW 8Ten Racing BMW Motorrad.

The Road Racing specialist had been battling for the position with Fraser Rogers, with the TAG Honda man just missing out, so set to fill 16th on the grid for race one.

Lee Jackson is in his first round back from injury, and came close to going straight to Q2,and also briefly held the third and final progression spot, but was fifth in Q1, for 17th.

On home soil TAG Honda’s Jaimie van Sikkelerus was sixth (18th), riding with a healing broken collarbone, picked up back in Cadwell Park.

There is an additional Netherlands rider on the entry list with Wayne Tessels (21st) added with Druijff Racing Kawasaki.

Scott Swann stopped at turn ten right at the start of the Q1 session with a technical issue.

Andrew Irwin is absent after his huge crash at Donington Park.