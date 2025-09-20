2025 British Superbikes: Assen - Qualifying Results

Results from qualifying at the ninth round of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship, as the Showdown begins in Assen, with Bradley Ray on record pace for pole position.

Bradley Ray, BSB, 2025, Assen
Bradley Ray, BSB, 2025, Assen
© Ian Hopgood Photography

British Superbikes qualifying for round nine saw a close tussle at the top between Scott Redding and Bradley Ray late in the session, with Q2 seeing the experienced Assen riders rise to the top - and the lap record broken.

Bradley Ray had lead the way into qualifying after finishing Friday on top of the timesheets and small alterations to his Raceways Yamaha overnight helped perfect the lap.

Scott Redding, who has the most recent experience at Assen having completed the WSBK round this year before making the switch back to BSB,  had already broken the lap record to take over from early session leader Kyle Ryde, but Ray had more in the tank, with another new record lap of Assen for BSB, a 1m 35.529s, taking pole.

Redding was happy with his front row start, but felt having to pass Josh Brookes again on his Hager PBM Ducati was the difference between second and pole, just 0.022s slower.

Charlie Nesbitt was shadowing the #4 bike on his best lap, his perfect positioning pulling him up to a front row start, third for MasterMac Honda.

Kyle Ryde was instantly faster on Saturday morning in FP3 after working on his Nitrous Competitions Yamaha overnight. Back to being competitive his early best effort held on to fourth on his first qualifying session at Assen on a superbike.

Teammate Glenn Irwin was the early second to Ryde’s then top lap, his lap held equally well for fifth, with the #2 unable to improve after a crash at turn nine with eight minutes remaining.

Leon Haslam lead the morning FP3 session, pipping Redding on his final lap, with more wins than anyone on the grid at Assen, the experienced Moto Rapido Ducati rider was a solid sixth, finishing Q2 in the pits.

Christian Iddon wrestled his AJN Steelstock Kawasaki up to sixth, just over half a second off the pole lap.

Finally at a circuit where he has track knowledge and data he can use, John McPhee was top rookie in a confident and much improved eighth for MasterMac Honda.

Honda Racing UKs Tommy Bridewell and McAMS rider Danny Kent failed to live up to their Friday promise, in ninth and tenth respectively.

Brookes was the best of the riders to move up from Q1, all late out to save tyres after competing in the first session, the DAO Racing rider finished the second session 13th.

2025 British Superbikes Round 9 - Assen - Qualifying
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Bradley RayGBRRaceways Yamaha (Yamaha)1m 35.529s
2Scott ReddingGBRHager PBM (Ducati)+0.022s
3Charlie NesbittGBRMasterMac Honda (Honda)+0.280s
4Kyle RydeGBRNitrous Competitions Racing (Yamaha)+0.350s
5Glenn IrwinGBRNitrous Competitions Racing (Yamaha)+0.461s
6Leon HaslamGBRMoto Rapido Ducati Racing(Ducati)+0.470s
7Christian IddonGBRAJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki)+0.559s
8John McPheeGBRMasterMac Honda (Honda)+0.628s
9Tommy BridewellGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)+0.746s
10Danny KentGBRMcAMS Racing (Yamaha)+0.782s
11Max CookGBRAJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki)+1.019s
12Rory SkinnerGBRCheshire Mouldings Ducati (Ducati)+1.048s
13Josh BrookesAUSDAO Racing (Honda)+1.241s
14Storm StaceyGBRBathams AJN Racing BMW (BMW)+1.504s
15Peter HickmanGBRLEW 8Ten Racing BMW Motorrad (BMW)+1.747s
  Q1  
PosRiderNatTeamTime
16Fraser RogersGBRTAG Honda (Honda)1m 37.252s
17Lee JacksonGBRDAO Racing (Honda)1k 37.317s
18Jaimie van SikkelerusNEDTAG Honda (Honda)1m 37.503s
19Luke HedgerGBRWhitecliffe CDH Racing(Honda)1m 37.254s
20Richard KerrIRLRokit BMW Motorrad(BMW)1m 38.370s
21Wayne TesslesNEDDruijff Racing (Kawasaki)1m 38.399s
22Jamie DavisGBRWhitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda)1m 38.505s
23Davey ToddGBRLEW 8Ten Racing BMW Motorrad (BMW)1m 38.833s
24Blaze BakerRSANP Racing Honda (Honda)1m 38.906s
25Scott SwannGBRSend My Bag Racing by IWR Honda (Honda)No Time

Official British Superbike Assen Records:

Old Lap Record: Leon Haslam (Kawasaki, 2018) 1m 36.330s
New Lap Record: Bradley Ray (Yamaha, 2025) 1m 35.529s

Assen in 2019:

Round 10 (Showdown):

Qualifying: 1 Redding (2 Bridewell, 3 Stapleford)
Race 1: 1 Redding (2 Brookes, 3 O’Halloran)
Race 2: 1 Redding (2 Bridewell, 3 Jackson)


Q1 - Stacey, Brookes move on, Hickman fights to top three

After the change of format at Donington Park, there was a return for the Q1 session in the Netherlands, with Storm Stacey (14th) quickly getting to grips with Assen, his first time at the track on a Superbike. Both he and second place Brookes finished the session in the pits, confident of their times.

Peter Hickman (15th) built into the session and late on rose from fifth to take the third and final progression slot for LEW 8Ten Racing BMW Motorrad.

The Road Racing specialist had been battling for the position with Fraser Rogers, with the TAG Honda man just missing out, so set to fill 16th on the grid for race one.

Lee Jackson is in his first round back from injury, and came close to going straight to Q2,and also briefly held the third and final progression spot, but was fifth in Q1, for 17th.

On home soil TAG Honda’s Jaimie van Sikkelerus was sixth (18th), riding with a healing broken collarbone, picked up back in Cadwell Park.

There is an additional Netherlands rider on the entry list with Wayne Tessels (21st) added with Druijff Racing Kawasaki.

Scott Swann stopped at turn ten right at the start of the Q1 session with a technical issue.

Andrew Irwin is absent after his huge crash at Donington Park.

Read More

Latest News

F1 News
Max Verstappen “won’t really care” about 2025 F1 season despite another standout pole
1h ago
Max Verstappen
F1 News
Carlos Sainz eyes turning shock front-row into first Williams podium
1h ago
Carlos Sainz celebrates his best qualifying for Williams
F1 News
Bonkers Baku qualifying sets new F1 record for red flags
1h ago
Red flag
F1 News
Charles Leclerc “struggling massively” as Baku pole streak ends with Q3 crash
2h ago
Charles Leclerc
BSB Results
2025 British Superbikes: Assen - Race Results (1)
2h ago
Scott Redding, BSB, 2025, Assen

More News

F1 News
Has Lando Norris blown a golden opportunity in F1 2025 title fight?
2h ago
Lando Norris qualified seventh
F1 News
Updated starting grid for F1 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix after a DSQ
2h ago
Top 3 in qualifying at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix
F1 News
Oscar Piastri admits to critical rare error that led to qualifying crash
2h ago
Piastri made a rare error in qualifying
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton’s fresh tyre request rejected by Ferrari in shock Baku Q2 exit
3h ago
Lewis Hamilton
F1 Results
2025 F1 Azerbaijan GP - Qualifying Results: Max Verstappen ahead of Carlos Sainz
3h ago
Max Verstappen celebrates pole