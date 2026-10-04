2026 British Superbikes: Donington Park - Race Results (3)

Results from race three, round ten of the 2026 BSB Championship, at Donington Park, where Scott Redding picked up a much needed win as Kyle Ryde failed to finish.

Scott redding picked up a valueable BSB win as Kyle Ryde recorded a rare DNF
Scott redding picked up a valueable BSB win as Kyle Ryde recorded a rare DNF
© Ian Hopgood Photography

The final BSB feature race at round ten ended under a red flag, as Donington Park concluded it’s part of the Showdown with Scott Redding picking up valuable points with victory, coupled with a twist in the title story as Kyle Ryde suffered an electrical issue and was shown the black flag.

It was Max Cook who got the best launch off the line to lead through turn one at Redgate, with Redding and Ryan Vickers moving ahead of polesitter Ryde.

Redding knew a win was essential to his title aspirations, and took advantage of Cook’s wider, swooping line to cut underneath on lap five.

The Hager PBM Ducati rider pushed hard to increase his lead lap after lap, unaware that behind his advantage from a win was being extended by a rare mechanical for the championship leader.

Lap ten saw the Nitrous Coin Nitrous competition Ducati go from applying pressure to Cook to being slow on the back straight - the issue wasn’t permanent with Ryde able to get his bike back up to speed on the slip road.

Attempting to re-join saw the number 1 bike shown the black flag, officially ending his race and run without a DNF having gone 89 races without a retirement, the last coming at Oulton Park in 2024.

Redding did not get to see the chequered flag as a late crash for Glenn Irwin on the very last lap saw the race declared, with Redding 2.254s clear.

Cook ended his podium drought in second for AJN Steelstock bimota, around a second ahead of Honda Racing UK’s Vickers on track, picking up his third rostrum finish at Donington Park despite injuring his back.

They dropped Bradley Ray who was a solid fourth for McAMS Yamaha.

Rory Skinner recovered from his three place grid penalty for taking out Leon Haslam in the sprint, to gain ten places in the race, with his climb through the pack ending at fifth for Chesire Mouldings Yamaha.

Joe Talbot was again the top rookie in sixth, with a gap on track to the fierce battle for seventh.

Danny Kent worked his way to the front of that group of four on the second Cheshire Mouldings Yamaha, after swapping places with Christian Iddon who did much of the legwork out front to finish eighth for Sencat Yamaha.

Glenn Irwin was next in the group when he fell from ninth, sent across the grass and Gravel at Starkey’s Bridge, with Ilya Mikhalchik moving out of the way to move to ninth for ROKiT BMW Motorrad, as the fall from the Nitrous bike saw the race red flagged, with Irwin able to walk to the ambulance trackside.

DAO Racing rider Lee Jackson had gotten far enough through the lap to finish a close tenth, with Stacey not far behind in 11th for Bathams AJN Ducati.

The riders behind who finished were all classified as one lap down with Josh Brookes in 12th for DAO Racing, Jason O’Halloran 13th on the second Honda Racing UK bike, TAG Honda rider Scott Swann in 14th and Andrew Irwin collecting the final point for MET fonaCAB Racing in 15th. The only other rider still on track was Rhys Irwin, who just missed out on a point in 16th for MasterMac Honda.

Official British Superbike Donington Park Records:

BSB lap record: Glenn Irwin 1’ 26.832s (Ducati, 2025)
Pole record: Kyle Ryde 1’ 26.123s (Ducati, Q2, 2026)

Round 2:

Qualifying: 1 Kyle Ryde (2 Max Cook, 3 Scott Redding)
Race 1: 1 Scott Redding (2 Max Cook, 3 Kyle Ryde)
Race 2 (sprint): 1 Kyle Ryde (2 Scott Redding, 3 Max Cook)
Race 3: 1 Kyle Ryde (2 Scott Redding, 3 Max Cook)

Leon Haslam and Brayden Elliott were both pulled off the grid for a pit lane start. Haslam was the only one to make it out, but the Moto Rapido rider pulled almost straight back into the garage.

Luke Hedger was also absent from the start,

Fraser Rogers retired on lap eight, Richard Kerr also returned to the pits, while Eugene McManus pulled off track with a technical issue.

Championship Standings

The race three result swings momentum to Scott Redding, with Ryde remaining on 509 as the number 45 reduced the gap from 78 to 53. With 105 points on offer at the final round at Brands Hatch Ray also just remains mathematically in Showdown contention,104 points behind Ryde after 30 races.

Talbot moves his rookie tally to 160, with Mikhalchik second on 100.

Full results from BSB Race 3:

2026 British Superbikes Round 10 Donington Park - Race Results (3)

PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Scott Redding GBRHager PBM Racing Team (Ducati)27.41.303s
2Max CookGBRAJN Steelstock (bimota)+2.254s
3Ryan VickersGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)+3.254s
4Bradley RayGBRMcAMS Yamaha (Yamaha)+8.017s
5Rory SkinnerGBRCheshire Mouldings Yamaha (Yamaha)+13.086s
6Joe TalbotGBRAJN Steelstock (bimota)+16.171s
7Danny Kent GBRCheshire Mouldings Yamaha (Yamaha)+23.178s
8Christian IddonGBRSencat Racing (Yamaha)+23.556s
9Ilya MikhalchikUKRROKiT BMW Motorrad British Superbike Race Team+24.021s
10Lee JacksonGBRDAO Racing (Honda)+27.414s
11Storm StaceyGBRBathams AJN Racing (Ducati)+30.441s
12Josh BrookesAUSDAO Racing (Honda)+1 lap
13Jason O'Halloran AUSHonda Racing UK (Honda)+1 lap
14Scott SwannGBRTAG Honda (Honda)+1 lap
15Andrew IrwinGBRMET fonaCAB Racing Ducati (Ducati)+1 lap
16Rhys IrwinIRLMasterMac Honda (Honda)+1 lap
17Glenn IrwinGBRNitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Racing (Ducati)DNF
18Richard KerrIRLSM Racing (Honda)DNF
19Eugene McManusIRLMasterMac Honda (Honda)DNF
20Kyle RydeGBRNitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Racing (Ducati)DNF
21Fraser RogersGBRTAG Honda (Honda)DNF
22Leon HaslamGBRMoto Rapido Racing (Ducati) DNF
23Brayden ElliottAUSNP Racing (Honda)DNS
24Luke HedgerGBRWhitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda)DNS

Tags:

2026
British Superbikes
Donington Park
Ducati
Scott Redding

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