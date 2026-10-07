BSB announces major 2027 technical "reset" with 200bhp target and new electronics

The British Superbike Championship announces ‘Next Generation’ 2027 technical rules.

BSB announces major 2027 technical “reset” with BoP, traction control and 200bhp target
BSB announces major 2027 technical “reset” with BoP, traction control and 200bhp target
© Ian Hopgood Photography

The British Superbike Championship has announced a major ‘Next Generation’ technical platform for 2027.

The changes are intended to deliver closer racing, allow greater manufacturer diversity and reduce costs for teams.

The new regulations are described as the ‘most significant evolution of the BSB class in more than a decade’, reflecting major changes in the production Superbike market.

With fewer manufacturers producing new 1000cc sports bikes and performance gaps growing between existing models, BSB will introduce a 'sophisticated Balance of Performance (BoP) system', building on principles already used in the Supersport Next Generation and Sportbike categories.

BSB announces Next Generation technical rules.
BSB announces Next Generation technical rules.
© British Superbike championship

New ECU ‘at the heart’ of revised BSB rules

A new Mectronik torque-based electronic management system will replace the existing control ECU and sit 'at the heart' of the 2027 regulations.

The BSB statement explained: ‘Each eligible motorcycle will be calibrated to operate within defined BSB performance parameters, with the objective of achieving comparable performance across the different makes and models.

‘The initial target will see machines producing around the 200bhp level, and performance managed through torque distribution across the rev range. 

'Once racing begins, track data will enable the system to evolve from an initial balance of power towards a comprehensive balance of overall performance.

‘The regulations will also recognise the different generations of machinery currently available.

BSB Paddock.
BSB Paddock.
© British Superbike championship

‘Newer-generation Superbikes will remain substantially closer to standard specification, while established models will be permitted defined components where necessary to bring them within the required performance window.

‘The reduced performance ceiling is also intended to extend engine life, improve reliability and reduce the number of engines required during a season, providing an important additional cost benefit for teams.’

Traction control, launch control and anti-wheelie

The new electronics package will also introduce modern rider aids including inertia-based traction control, anti-wheelie and launch control.

“The objective is to create an environment in which a much broader range of manufacturers can realistically compete, reducing the need for costly development while allowing teams and riders to make the difference,” said MSV Chief Executive Jonathan Palmer.

“Our ambition is for every represented brand to have the potential to challenge towards the front with the right team and rider combination.”

“A major reset for BSB”

BSB Series Director Stuart Higgs added: “The changes represent a major reset for the championship, using proven technical principles to rebuild the depth of competition across manufacturers, teams and riders.

“Not for the first time BSB will take the necessary steps to develop and introduce new sporting and technical solutions.”

The final round of the 2026 season takes place at Brands Hatch next weekend.

Tags:

2027
Scott Redding
BSB announces major 2027 technical
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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