Triple Donington BSB podium confirms Honda progress for Ryan Vickers

Ryan Vickers took three podiums at the Donington BSB, the penultimate round of 2026, as he continued the strong form he’s had since the middle of the season.

It took Vickers until round six to get his first podium of the 2026 BSB season, but since Thruxton he’s been in the top-three in every race bar the three at Assen and Race 1 at Cadwell when he crashed out.

Indeed, the last time Vickers was outside the top-six in BSB was Race 3 at Donington back at round two, but returning there for the penultimate round saw much better form from the Honda rider, who went 2-3-3 across the weekend’s three races.

“I pushed hard all weekend and, I think, put in the best lap I’ve ever ridden here,” said Ryan Vickers.

Ryan Vickers, 2026 Donington Park BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography. © Ian Hopgood Photography

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“The pace was really hot all weekend and the guys that finished in front of me did a great job.

“It’s nice to keep this front running momentum going and I’d like to say thanks to the team for doing a great job.

“Overall I’m really happy with my results from the weekend with a second and two thirds.

“We’ll keep working on the gap in terms of where we want to finish in the championship and I look forward to racing at Brands Hatch in a couple of weeks.”

O’Halloran challenged by grip

Jason O'Halloran, 2026 Donington Park BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography. © Ian Hopgood Photography

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Jason O’Halloran had been contending well inside the top-10 in recent rounds, an improvement over the first races of the season, but Donington felt like a return to that earlier form as he had to go through Q1 and missed the top-10 in both long races.

“I’ve always enjoyed racing at Donington Park and came into this round hoping to improve my pace here from the previous visit earlier this season,” said O’Halloran.

“I was happy with my lap time in qualifying session one, which I finished top of.

“Unfortunately I had an issue with the front tyre in the first race and my pace and finishing position were impacted.

“My challenge for the rest of the round was with grip, which both me and the team worked hard to improve.

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“I came away from Donington with an improvement on my best lap time of 0.7 seconds and a short gap in the calendar before we push at the final round in a few weeks.”