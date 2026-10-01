Ryan Vickers to remain with Honda for 2027 BSB season

Ryan Vickers will continue with Honda Racing UK for the 2027 BSB season.

Ryan Vickers has re-signed with Honda Racing UK for BSB 2027.
Ryan Vickers has re-signed with Honda Racing UK for BSB 2027.

Ryan Vickers and Honda Racing UK will continue together in the 2027 BSB season after taking race wins in 2026.

Vickers has been the third-most-victorious rider so far in 2026 with his four wins from Thruxton and Cadwell Park putting him ahead of Bradley Ray and behind only Scott Redding and championship leader Kyle Ryde for race wins this year.

The extension of the agreement between Vickers and Honda was perhaps, therefore, to be expected, despite a tricky start to the year that saw Vickers – who returned to BSB this year after a season in WorldSBK with Motocorsa Ducati – miss the podium in the opening six rounds

“I'm incredibly excited to continue with Honda Racing for the 2027 season,” said Ryan Vickers.

Ryan Vickers, Cadwell Park, BSB, 2026
Ryan Vickers, Cadwell Park, BSB, 2026
© Ian Hopgood Photography

“We've had a fantastic first year together, achieving some great results and building a really strong relationship along the way. 

“From the very beginning, I've felt at home with the team, and I'm proud of what we've already achieved together. 

“I'm looking forward to continuing to build on our momentum and pushing for more success.”

Honda Racing UK team manager Scot Hargreaves added: “We're delighted to be continuing our journey with Ryan [Vickers] in 2027. He's been a key part of the development of our Fireblade and his professional attitude and constant drive for success have been a recipe for results, for both Ryan and the team. 

“There's no doubt in my mind that, by building on the strong foundations we've formed together this year, we can continue to fight consistently at the sharp end in 2027.”

Ryan Vickers, Cadwell Park, BSB, 2026
Ryan Vickers, Cadwell Park, BSB, 2026
© Ian Hopgood Photography

Vickers’ team-mate for 2027 is yet to be confirmed. He has shared the Honda Racing UK box with Jason O’Halloran in 2026, another BSB returnee this year after a year in world championship competition (EWC in O’Halloran’s case), but the Australian hasn’t captured the same performance from the CBR1000RR-R as Vickers, taking a best result of fifth so far this year in Race 1 at Cadwell Park.

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British Superbikes
Ryan Vickers
Ryan Vickers to remain with Honda for 2027 BSB season
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

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