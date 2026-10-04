2026 British Superbikes: Donington Park - Race Results (2)

Results from race two, round ten of the 2026 BSB Championship, at Donington Park, where Kyle Ryde doubled up with sprint victory.

Ryde doubled his wins with victory in the Donington Park BSB Showdown sprint
Ryde doubled his wins with victory in the Donington Park BSB Showdown sprint
© Ian Hopgood Photography

The BSB sprint race at round ten, back at Donington Park for the Showdown, saw Kyle Ryde fend off Scott Redding for a second victory of the weekend.

After collecting the Race 1 win, the Nitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions rider was back on pole for the sprint, but again lost out to a blistering start from Ryan Vickers, with Redding also slipping past for second, leaving Ryde third.

Recovery took no time at all - Ryde lined up his move on Redding through Coppice - an overtake he had only tried for the first time in Race 1 yesterday, with the number 1 bike back in the lead by the end of the first lap with a pass on Vickers through the Melbourne Loop.

The safety car was deployed on lap two, after Rory Skinner lost control during an overtake and collected Leon Halsam, who needed to wait for a stretcher to remove him from the track. The car came in at the end of lap four, and Redding took advantage of the restart to pass Vickers at turn one, Redgate.

A rare error on lap five saw Ryde take his Ducati out wide in the Melbourne Loop, with Redding quick to take advantage and hit the front, only to make his own error soon after handing first place back to the championship leader.

Ryde then knuckled down and pulled out a gap of over a second by the penultimate lap. Redding had one more push in him on the Hager PBM Ducati to be right behind the reigning champion again through the final corners on the last lap, but Ryde had done enough, taking his second Doningtion Showdown win by 0.283s.

Vickers was expecting pain for the race this time, his back injury coming form his failed stoppie celebration in qualifying on Saturday, so had time to prepare for the sprint with painkillers and physio for a second podium visit of the weekend with Honda Racing UK in third.

There was late pressure From Bradley Ray on the McAMS bike, but Vickers made sure there was no way through on the final lap, leaving the Yamaha rider fourth.

Fifth saw the bimota team battle over the line, with Max Cook leaving it until lap eight of 12 to move ahead and hold on, leaving top rookie Joe Talbot sixth.

Lee Jackson was seventh for DAO Racing, clear of eighth placed Glenn Irwin on the second Nitrous entry, just ahead of Danny Kent who took the chequered flag in ninth for Cheshire Mouldings Yamaha.

Honda’s Jason O’Halloran fended off attention from ROKiT BMW Motorrad rookie Ilya Mikhalchik to complete the top ten.

Storm Stacey was a lonely 12th for Bathams AJN Ducati, almost six seconds clear of 13th placed rookie Rhys Irwin on the MasterMac Honda.

The remaining points on offer went to Josh Brookes in 1th for DAO RAcing after his penalty for gaining a place under safety car conditions was applied, and Andrew Irwin in 15th for MET fonaCAB Racing.

Official British Superbike Donington Park Records:

BSB lap record: Glenn Irwin 1’ 26.832s (Ducati, 2025)
Pole record: Kyle Ryde 1’ 26.123s (Ducati, Q2, 2026)

Round 2:

Qualifying: 1 Kyle Ryde (2 Max Cook, 3 Scott Redding)
Race 1: 1 Scott Redding (2 Max Cook, 3 Kyle Ryde)
Race 2 (sprint): 1 Kyle Ryde (2 Scott Redding, 3 Max Cook)
Race 3: 1 Kyle Ryde (2 Scott Redding, 3 Max Cook)

Eugene McManus ran his bike into a fallen Fraser Rogers TAG Honda bike on lap six, ending their race early.

Christian Iddon also crashed out of contention at Redgate at the start of lap nine.

Championship Standings

Maximum points moves Ryde onto 509 after the sprint, increasing his gap back to Redding from 75 to 78, with Redding now on 431. Ray remains the only other rider with a slim mathematical chance of taking the title in third, on 387 points, with the Race 2 result guaranteeing the title will go to the last round of the championship.

For the rookies, Talbot remains top with 146, Mikhalchik second on 92, with Rhys Irwin on 29 and McManus staying on 19 points after his DNF.

Full results from BSB Race2 (sprint):

2026 British Superbikes Round 10 Donington Park - Sprint Race Results (2)

PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Kyle RydeGBRNitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Racing (Ducati)18' 10.831s
2Scott Redding GBRHager PBM Racing Team (Ducati)+0.283s
3Ryan VickersGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)+1.879s
4Bradley RayGBRMcAMS Yamaha (Yamaha)+1.993s
5Max CookGBRAJN Steelstock (bimota)+2.542s
6Joe TalbotGBRAJN Steelstock (bimota)+5.501s
7Lee JacksonGBRDAO Racing (Honda)+8.951s
8Glenn IrwinGBRNitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Racing (Ducati)+9.440s
9Danny Kent GBRCheshire Mouldings Yamaha (Yamaha)+9.802s
10Jason O'Halloran AUSHonda Racing UK (Honda)+11.861s
11Ilya MikhalchikUKRROKiT BMW Motorrad British Superbike Race Team+11.892s
12Storm StaceyGBRBathams AJN Racing (Ducati)+13.413s
13Rhys IrwinIRLMasterMac Honda (Honda)+19.365s
14Josh BrookesAUSDAO Racing (Honda)+20.542s
15Andrew IrwinGBRMET fonaCAB Racing Ducati (Ducati)+23.157s
16Luke HedgerGBRWhitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda)+23.379s
17Scott SwannGBRTAG Honda (Honda)+23.556s
18Richard KerrIRLSM Racing (Honda)+25.221s
19Brayden ElliottAUSNP Racing (Honda)+25.311s
20Christian IddonGBRSencat Racing (Yamaha)DNF
21Fraser RogersGBRTAG Honda (Honda)DNF
22Eugene McManusIRLMasterMac Honda (Honda)DNF
23Rory SkinnerGBRCheshire Mouldings Yamaha (Yamaha)DNF
24Leon HaslamGBRMoto Rapido Racing (Ducati) DNF

Tags:

2026
Donington Park
British Superbikes

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