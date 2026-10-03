Third placed Bradley Ray ‘didn’t expect to lead for too long’ at BSB Donington Park

Bradley Ray got off to a flying start in the first race as the Showdown moved on to Donington Park.

The 2022 BSB champion lined up third on the grid and once again got the holeshot, but told British Superbikes in their Podium reactions segment after the race that he didn’t think he would stay ahead, explaining he was expecting a challenge from his front row rivals:

“Overall it was actually quite a positive race. Got the holeshot, got into the lead. I didn’t expect to lead for too long to be honest.

I knew Ryan and Kyle definitely had a bit more pace than me, but yeah, when they come through I just tried to hang on for as long as possible. There’s some areas where I actually wasn’t as bad as I thought I was in the race, which is quite nice. But there’s just a couple of areas where I think we need to try and improve for - not the lap time, but just to be able to stay with the group.

So yeah, there’s a few things to work on”.

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Ryan Vickers, Kyle Ryde and third placed Bradley Ray, Race 1 podium , Donington Park © Ian Hopgood Photography

The McAMS Yamaha rider was very aware of where he was strong on track and is looking forward to a second chance to make up the difference in the places where race winner Kyle Ryde and second placed Ryan Vickers were able to take advantage, adding:

“It’s funny ‘cause the lap times sort of similar-ish. They maybe had a tenth or two on me sort of at the start-to-middle of the race and then towards the end, I actually felt that I didn’t lose too much.

So it’s at that middle part for me where I need to find a couple of tenths and I know exactly where I’m losing that time. So hopefully tomorrow, we can improve in that area, can’t say I’ll be able to fight with them, but it’s going to give me a better chance to at least stay in the group and have a chance at any point”.

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Ray will start fourth for the Sprint race which kicks off the final day of race action for BSB at Donington Park on Sunday.