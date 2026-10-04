Glenn Irwin hospitalised after late Donington BSB Race 3 crash

Glenn Irwin has been transferred to hospital after crashing in Race 3 at the Donington BSB.

Glenn Irwin has been sent to hospital after crashing at the Donington Park BSB.
Glenn Irwin has been sent to hospital after crashing at the Donington Park BSB.
© Ian Hopgood Photography

Glenn Irwin has been taken to hospital after crashing in Race 3 at the Donington BSB.

Irwin crashed on the penultimate lap of the race at turn five, the high-speed Starkey’s Bridge left-hander.

The Nitrous Competitions Ducati rider was kicked several times as he lost the rear when tipping into turn five before ultimately high-siding and tumbling through the grass on the outside of the corner.

The race was red flagged as the leaders were approaching that section of the track on the final lap, leaving Scott Redding to be declared the winner for the third time in six races.

Irwin was shown on TV images to be sitting up while being tended to by medics and marshals trackside, and he was taken to the medical centre afterwards.

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The Northern Irish rider has now been transferred to hospital in Nottingham due to a potential spinal fracture.

“Glenn Irwin crashed at Starkey’s Bridge (turn five) on the penultimate lap of BSB Race 3, necessitating a red flag,” reads a statement from BSB published on its social media pages.

“He was assessed and treated at the circuit Medical Centre. He remained conscious and stable throughout his assessment. 

“Due to concern regarding a possible spinal fracture, Glenn is being transferred to Queen’s Medical Centre, Nottingham, for further specialist assessment and imaging. 

“We wish Glenn well and will provide further updates when appropriate.”

This is the second time Irwin has been taken to hospital this year after he sustained several injuries at the Snetterton round in June.

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British Superbikes
Glenn Irwin hospitalised after late Donington BSB Race 3 crash
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

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