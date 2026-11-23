Marc Marquez is now an eight-time MotoGP world champion, after clinching the 2026 crown last weekend at the Portuguese Grand Prix.

The Spaniard made his grand prix debut in Portugal in the 125cc category in 2009, and scored a memorable win in the class in 2010 at Estoril on his way to his first world title.

Since then, Marquez has gone on to win 10 grand prix world titles, with eight of those coming in MotoGP.

Only Giacomo Agostini has the same number of premier class crowns as Marquez, who moves into third all-time with 10 titles behind Angel Nieto (who never won in the MotoGP class) and Agostini.

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But his latest world championship win is also his most unlikely, having come from 102 points adrift in the standings after May’s Italian Grand Prix.

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Never has a rider come from so far back in the standings to win the championship.

At 33 years old, Marquez is also one of the oldest world champions in MotoGP history - something that’s even more impressive given the injury issues he faced in 2026.

As he begins his reign as the 2026 world champion, the conversation around Marquez being the greatest of al time starts again.

On the latest Crash MotoGP Podcast, Amy Reynolds is joined by Peter McLaren and Lewis Duncan to discuss the Portuguese Grand Prix and Marquez’s title dream.

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The team look at what the defining moments of Marquez’s season were, and discusses where his 2026 title success ranks in his career.

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They also give their views on the GOAT debate and where Marquez fits into it alongside the likes of Agostini and Valentino Rossi.

Away from the championship decider, Aprilia and Marco Bezzecchi stormed to a dominant victory at Portimao.

While it was an impressive display, it also proved to be another massive what-if for Bezzecchi and Aprilia’s season as the title moves beyond their grasp for 2026.