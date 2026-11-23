Marco Bezzecchi admits he made “too many mistakes” during the 2026 MotoGP season and calls his defeat in the title chase to Marc Marquez “painful”.

The Aprilia rider emerged as the early favourite to win the championship this year, after winning the opening three races.

After his fourth win of the year in May’s Italian Grand Prix, Bezzecchi was 102 points clear of an injured Marc Marquez.

But four successive Sunday non-scores after that point ultimately derailed his charge, with Marquez eventually winning an eighth world title last weekend in Portugal.

Marc Marquez celebrates 10th world title after 2026 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix. Credit: Gold… © Gold & Goose

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“It’s a part of life”

Bezzecchi scored his first career sprint/grand prix double in Portugal as the title officially slipped from his grasp.

Reflecting after the race on what he was missing in 2026, Bezzecchi said: “For my side, a bit too many mistakes.

“Obviously, good speed, but in the mid-part of the championship, especially too many mistakes and also the injury.

“My comeback from the injury wasn’t as good as Marc’s comeback from the injury, because when Marc came back from the injury he was already in a strong level, he collected points when he didn’t have the speed, but then he started winning where he was strong.

Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix, Sprint podium. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

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“I came back and I was fast, but I was suffering a lot, and I was missing this kind of strategy.

“So, it’s a good inspiration. It’s tough.

“At, the end, it’s painful when you want so much something and you see that going away from your hands, but at the end it’s a part of life and I have just to try to use this as a lesson for the future.”

Asked how it felt when the title was won by Marquez on Sunday at Portimao, Bezzecchi added: “Honestly, I think I understood it already before here, already in Doha I realised a bit that it was a strong year but it wasn’t my year.

“Basically, because Marc was super-strong, was better.

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“At the end, the better one wins. So, he fully deserved this championship.

“What I could do is try to make the best that I could every race and it’s what I’m doing. But Marc was super-good, so he deserved this title more than us.”

“Special moment” coming in Valencia

Bezzecchi trails Aprilia team-mate Jorge Martin by two points heading into the final round of the campaign in Valencia, as the pair debate second in the standings.

“I mean, it’s true that it’s always better to finish second than third, so for sure we will fight.

Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix, Sprint. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

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“Will be a nice one.

“Jorge is always super-fast and when he has confidence, he’s too strong, so it will be nice.

“It will be our last race sharing the box, so it will be also a special moment, I think we found something that we didn’t expect: a strong relationship, a good mood inside the box, all the factory working well all together.

“Obviously, the rivalry is there on the track, as you saw today, we touch sometimes, we overtake [each other] many times, but this is racing. But it will be cool and hopefully will be a nice race.”