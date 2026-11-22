Marc Marquez’s future Ducati MotoGP team-mate Pedro Acosta says the 33-year-old “deserved” the 2026 title after Aprilia “made a mess of things” this season.

Marquez became an eight-time MotoGP world champion on Sunday at the Portuguese Grand Prix, having overturned a 102-point deficit to beat Aprilia duo Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi.

The Ducati rider equals Giacomo Agostini on eight premier class world titles, and is now also a 10-time champion across all categories of grand prix racing.

“It was inevitable…”

Marc Marquez, Gigi Dall’Igna, world champion, 2026 Portimao MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Both Aprilia riders made critical errors during the 2026 campaign that ultimately helped Marquez in his title pursuit.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

But KTM rider Acosta, who crashed out of the Portuguese Grand Prix, still believes Marquez “deserved it more than anyone”

“I'm happy to be racing in red,” Acosta told the media.

“Marc has shown what a champion is.

“In the end, he didn't start the season in the best way, then he had to stop, and then he managed to come back.

Michele Pirro with Marc Marquez, 2026 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix, Sprint podium. Credit:… © Gold & Goose

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“He won races by putting pressure on the others, and Aprilia, for its part, also made a mess of things.

“So that's how it's been. What do I think about what Márquez has done?

“The same thing I've been saying for a year and a half.

“In the end, it was inevitable that it would happen this weekend.

“I was surprised to see him a bit defensive, but that's also normal.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Marc Marquez leads Pedro Acosta, 2026 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

“After everything that's happened this year, with comeback after comeback, after yesterday's race he didn't even need to risk more than he did.

“He deserved it more than anyone, because it's clear that Aprilia lost the title.”

Coming into the Portugal weekend, there had been speculation that Marquez may retire at the end of the season if he wins the 2026 world title.

He didn’t deny this when asked about it on Thursday, though Ducati’s Davide Tardozzi was adamant that Marquez will be on the GP27 next year alongside Acosta.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT