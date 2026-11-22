Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo says Marc Marquez is “the greatest, smartest and the fastest” MotoGP world champion of all time following his eighth premier class title.

Ducati rider Marquez finished eighth in Sunday’s Portuguese Grand Prix to wrap up the 2026 world championship with a round to spare.

The 33-year-old is now an eight-time MotoGP champion and has 10 championship victories in all categories to his credit, having erased a 102-point deficit in the standings this season.

His title success comes after an injury-plagued season, with Marquez missing the Catalan Grand Prix to have surgery on his right shoulder.

Marc Marquez, world champion, 2026 Portimao MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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“The celebrations say it all…”

Quartararo, who was world champion in 2021, heaped praise on Marquez and believes there is no doubt that he is the greatest of all time in MotoGP now.

“I think the celebrations say it all: it was really nice to see him climb the ladder,” Quartararo told GPOne.

“I've got nothing to say, because when I was 14, he was the one winning.

“Now I'm 27, and he's still winning, so I think it's time he took a bit of a break!

Marc Marquez, world champion, 2026 Portimao MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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“I'm joking! He's the greatest, the smartest and the fastest. I've got nothing else to add about him.”

Marquez celebrated his eighth world title, which puts him equal with Giacomo Agostini, by ascending a set of stairs as a goat shadowed him.

Agostini also presented him with his world championship crash helmet.

Marquez “mind games” stand out for Quartararo

This year’s world championship was very different for Marquez, who had to accept that he physically didn’t have the speed at some races to override his bike.

Marc Marquez celebrates 10th world title after 2026 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix. Credit: Gold… © Gold & Goose

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He also noted after the Portuguese Grand Prix that he has had to adapt his riding style around his shoulder injury, as he was unable to improve his physical condition.

Quartararo says that while Marquez still has the speed, it’s that he is “really, really clever” that stands out to him.

“I saw a comment he made a few days ago, saying that speed used to be his main strength,” he added.

“But I think what stands out most now is the way he can play mind games with everyone.

“He's really, really clever. He's incredibly strong, not just fast; he's got it all.

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“He’s fast in every condition and, as I said, the celebrations speak for themselves.”