MotoGP debuted its new ‘live radio’ broadcast feature during Marc Marquez’s title celebrations in Portimao.

Marquez wrapped the title up in the third race in which he could do so, after missing a chance that was not solely in his hands in Qatar, and another in the Portimao MotoGP Sprint when he crashed out of third.

Ninth would’ve been enough for Marquez to take the title in the Portuguese Grand Prix, and he took eighth after a final lap crash for Diogo Moreira, who put his disappointment aside to congratulate Marquez in pit lane after the Spaniard had arrived in parc ferme.

Several riders stopped at turn one to offer their congratulations, too, including Iker Lecuona who stood in this weekend for Francesco Bagnaia at the Ducati Lenovo Team, as well as both factory Aprilia riders: Marco Bezzecchi and Jorge Martin, who finished 1-2 in the Portimao race.

Giacomo Agostini, Marc Marquez, world champion, 2026 Portimao MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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Ducati CEO Claudio Domenicali added his own praise for Marquez on the world feed broadcast, which also featured Marquez speaking to Ducati Corse general manager Gigi Dall’Igna over a radio that was embedded in a special championship helmet that had been handed to Marquez by Giacomo Agostini, the only other rider with eight premier class world championships.

Dall’Igna and Marquez were able to communicate via the radio that MotoGP wants to introduce for next season. It’s often been touted as a safety device, but the communication between Dall’Igna and Marquez highlighted the commercial potential. The two thanked and congratulated each other in the radio exchange.

Paolo Bonora also congratulated Ducati in a radio message that was featured on the broadcast. Aprilia has long used a ‘team radio’ that has been used in the broadcast, and as in previous cases it was Paolo Bonora who spoke, congratulating both Aprilia for its 1-2-3 finish in Portimao with Bezzecchi, Martin, and Trackhouse’s Raul Fernandez, and Ducati after Marquez secured its fifth consecutive riders’ title and sixth in total.