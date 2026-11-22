Portugal: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings
New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings after Sunday's Portimao Grand Prix in Portugal, round 21 of 22.
Marc Marquez equals Giacomo Agostini's record of eight premier-class titles in the Portimao MotoGP.
Marquez, who fumbled his second mathematical title chance when he fell in the Sprint, made it third-time lucky with a tense eighth-place finish.
Jorge Martin, who had to outscore Marquez by at least 18 points to keep the title alive, finished second to team-mate Marco Bezzecchi.
The Italian's first MotoGP Sprint and Grand Prix double puts Bezzecchi just two-points behind Martin in what is now the battle for title runner-up.
Portimao: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|=
|Marc Marquez (champion)
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|439
|2
|=
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|396
|(-43)
|3
|=
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|394
|(-45)
|4
|=
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|315
|(-124)
|5
|=
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|309
|(-130)
|6
|=
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)
|298
|(-141)
|7
|=
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|283
|(-156)
|8
|=
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|204
|(-235)
|9
|=
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|173
|(-266)
|10
|=
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|152
|(-287)
|11
|=
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)
|139
|(-300)
|12
|=
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|127
|(-312)
|13
|=
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|124
|(-315)
|14
|=
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|85
|(-354)
|15
|=
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|78
|(-361)
|16
|=
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|71
|(-368)
|17
|=
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|63
|(-376)
|18
|^1
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|34
|(-405)
|19
|˅1
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|33
|(-406)
|20
|=
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|31
|(-408)
|21
|=
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|25
|(-414)
|22
|=
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*
|18
|(-421)
|23
|=
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|17
|(-422)
|24
|=
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)
|6
|(-433)
|25
|=
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|5
|(-434)
|26
|=
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|3
|(-436)
|27
|=
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|HRC (RC213V)
|3
|(-436)
|28
|=
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|2
|(-437)
^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie