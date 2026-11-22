Marc Marquez equals Giacomo Agostini's record of eight premier-class titles in the Portimao MotoGP.

Marquez, who fumbled his second mathematical title chance when he fell in the Sprint, made it third-time lucky with a tense eighth-place finish.

Jorge Martin, who had to outscore Marquez by at least 18 points to keep the title alive, finished second to team-mate Marco Bezzecchi.

The Italian's first MotoGP Sprint and Grand Prix double puts Bezzecchi just two-points behind Martin in what is now the battle for title runner-up.

2026 MotoGP world championship top ten: Points per race after Portimao. © Peter McLaren

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Portimao: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings Pos Rider Nat Team Points Diff. 1 = Marc Marquez (champion) SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) 439 2 = Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) 396 (-43) 3 = Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) 394 (-45) 4 = Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 315 (-124) 5 = Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) 309 (-130) 6 = Fabio di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) 298 (-141) 7 = Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) 283 (-156) 8 = Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) 204 (-235) 9 = Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) 173 (-266) 10 = Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 152 (-287) 11 = Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25) 139 (-300) 12 = Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 127 (-312) 13 = Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 124 (-315) 14 = Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 85 (-354) 15 = Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* 78 (-361) 16 = Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) 71 (-368) 17 = Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) 63 (-376) 18 ^1 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 34 (-405) 19 ˅1 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 33 (-406) 20 = Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 31 (-408) 21 = Iker Lecuona SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) 25 (-414) 22 = Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)* 18 (-421) 23 = Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 17 (-422) 24 = Augusto Fernandez SPA Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1) 6 (-433) 25 = Pol Espargaro SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 5 (-434) 26 = Somkiat Chantra THA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 3 (-436) 27 = Takaaki Nakagami JPN HRC (RC213V) 3 (-436) 28 = Jake Dixon GBR Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 2 (-437)



^X Rider has improved X championship positions.

= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.

˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.

* Rookie

