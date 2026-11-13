2026 Portimao MotoGP: Start times and how to watch

Information below on how to watch next weekend’s 2026 Portimao MotoGP round, including timings and schedule.

Times and schedule for Marc Marquez's next MotoGP title chance at Portimao
Times and schedule for Marc Marquez's next MotoGP title chance at Portimao
© Gold and Goose

This is how to watch the 2026 Portuguese MotoGP at Portimao, which takes place from 10-22 November.

We’ve also listed the start times for all the MotoGP sessions below - note that the main MotoGP race will begin at 1pm local time, between Moto3 and Moto2.

Marc Marquez gets his next chances to wrap-up the 2026 MotoGP title in Portimao.

After extending his advantage in Qatar, Marquez arrives at the penultimate round with a commanding 60-point lead over Jorge Martin and 74-point advantage over the other factory Aprilia of Marco Bezzecchi.

MotoGP title chase after Qatar GP: Points per race (top 10 riders).
MotoGP title chase after Qatar GP: Points per race (top 10 riders).
© Peter McLaren

That means victory in the Portimao Sprint would be enough to crown Marquez as a ten-time world champion.

Even if the Ducati star doesn’t win on the Saturday, he only needs to outscore the injured Martin by two points. 

If Martin beats Marquez, the title fight will roll on to the Grand Prix, when Martin then needs to finish within 37 points of Marquez to force a final round showdown at Valencia.

Bezzecchi, last year’s Portimao grand prix winner, has to win all four remaining races and hope that Marquez fails to score in any of them.

However, the title situation is reversed in the teams’ standings, where Aprilia holds a dominant 124-point lead over Ducati Lenovo.

Marco Bezzecchi, Marc Marquez, Raul Fernandez, 2026 Qatar MotoGP.
Marco Bezzecchi, Marc Marquez, Raul Fernandez, 2026 Qatar MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

The constructors’ battle is the closest, with Ducati just eight points ahead of Aprilia.

When is the 2026 Portimao MotoGP?

The Portimao MotoGP round runs from 20-22 November.

Two free practice sessions will be held on Friday, 20 November. Final practice, qualifying and the Sprint race are on Saturday, 21 November. Warm-up and the grand prix are on Sunday, 22 November. 

What are the start times for the 2026 Portimao MotoGP?

Friday 20 November:
10:45am (local)/10:45am (UK) - MotoGP FP1
3:00pm (local)/3:00pm (UK) - MotoGP Practice

Saturday 21 November:
10:10am (local)/10:10am (UK) - MotoGP FP2
10:50am (local)/10:50am (UK) - MotoGP Qualifying
3:00pm (local)/3:00pm (UK) - MotoGP Sprint

Sunday 22 November:
09:40am (local)/09:40am (UK) - MotoGP Warm-up
1:00pm (local)/1:00pm (UK) - MotoGP Race

How to watch the 2026 Portimao MotoGP

MotoGP's official Video Pass streaming service will broadcast all of the sessions live.

MotoGP Video Pass costs €148.99 for the whole season including Timing Pass, or €139.99 for the whole season without live data.

A monthly pass costs €29.99.

How to watch the 2026 Portimao MotoGP in the UK

Alternatively, for UK-based fans, TNT Sports is showing every session of the Portimao MotoGP.

A subscription to TNT Sports through HBO Max starts from £27.99 per month, depending on your plans.

Like the Video Pass, every Moto2 and Moto3 session is also covered live by TNT Sports.

Crash.net provides live text updates during all MotoGP track sessions, except warm-up.

Tags:

Marc Marquez
Ducati Lenovo Team
Ducati
MotoGP
2026 Portimao MotoGP: Start times and how to watch
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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