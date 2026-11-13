Nicolo Bulega tops Jerez 850cc MotoGP test for Ducati

Better weather greeted the Ducati, KTM and Aprilia test teams for the final day of this week's private 850cc MotoGP test at Jerez.

Newly crowned WorldSBK champion and 2027 VR46 Ducati rider Nicolo Bulega set the pace with a 1m 39.253s lap, according to GPone.com.

That compares with the existing 1000cc/Michelin race lap record of 1m 37.349s by Alex Marquez, set in 2025, and the pole record of 1m 35.610s by Fabio Quartararo in the same year.

Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori was three-tenths slower on the future version of the RS-GP, with KTM test rider Pol Espargaro, quickest in the wet on Wednesday, 0.8s off Bulega's pace.

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Michele Pirro was also present but focused on developing Ducati's Superbike.

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WorldSBK title runner-up Iker Lecuona, who recently returned to MotoGP as a replacement rider at Gresini, did not ride on the final day.

The first official Pirelli MotoGP test, open to the full 2027 grid, will be held after the season-ending Valencia round, on 1 December.