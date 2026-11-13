Nicolo Bulega tops Jerez 850cc MotoGP test for Ducati

Nicolo Bulega set the fastest lap at Jerez as Ducati, Aprilia and KTM continued development of their 2027 MotoGP machines.

Future VR46 Ducati rider Nicolo Bulega sets the pace at Jerez
Future VR46 Ducati rider Nicolo Bulega sets the pace at Jerez
© Gold and Goose

Better weather greeted the Ducati, KTM and Aprilia test teams for the final day of this week's private 850cc MotoGP test at Jerez.

Newly crowned WorldSBK champion and 2027 VR46 Ducati rider Nicolo Bulega set the pace with a 1m 39.253s lap, according to GPone.com.

That compares with the existing 1000cc/Michelin race lap record of 1m 37.349s by Alex Marquez, set in 2025, and the pole record of 1m 35.610s by Fabio Quartararo in the same year.

Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori was three-tenths slower on the future version of the RS-GP, with KTM test rider Pol Espargaro, quickest in the wet on Wednesday, 0.8s off Bulega's pace.

Loading this video will expose you to potential cookies and tracking by the provider

Michele Pirro was also present but focused on developing Ducati's Superbike. 

WorldSBK title runner-up Iker Lecuona, who recently returned to MotoGP as a replacement rider at Gresini, did not ride on the final day.

The first official Pirelli MotoGP test, open to the full 2027 grid, will be held after the season-ending Valencia round, on 1 December.

Tags:

Nicolo Bulega
Ducati
MotoGP
Pol Espargaro
Lorenzo Savadori
Michele Pirro
Nicolo Bulega tops Jerez 850cc MotoGP test for Ducati
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Related Articles

MotoGP News
Aprilia confirms retention of MotoGP veteran for first years of 850cc regulations
Lorenzo Savadori with Massimo Rivola. Credit: Aprilia Racing.
MotoGP News
Aprilia boss admits Marc Marquez “made the difference” in MotoGP title fight
Marc Marquez, 2026 Qatar MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez reveals heart rate hit 10-year high during Qatar MotoGP
Marc Marquez, 2026 Qatar MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez plays down MotoGP title chance after Sprint win: “Not the day to take that risk”
Marc Marquez, Sprint, 2026 Qatar MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Qatar MotoGP, Lusail - Sprint Race Results
Marc Marquez leads Sprint, 2026 Qatar MotoGP.
MotoGP News
di Giannantonio hints at “mistakes” after “bittersweet” Qatar MotoGP lap record
Francesco Bagnaia, Jorge Martin, Marc Marquez, Fabio Di'Giannantonio, Qatar MotoGP, 6 November 2026.

Latest News

MotoGP News
Buenos Aires MotoGP circuit transformation gathers pace, F1 “dream”
4m ago
MotoGP is returning to Buenos Aires in April, 2027
MotoGP News
Watch Dani Pedrosa race KTM MotoGP bike against Red Bull F1 car on ice
56m ago
Dani Pedrosa rides KTM MotoGP machine in Red Bull ice race.
MotoGP News
Nicolo Bulega tops Jerez 850cc MotoGP test for Ducati
1h ago
Nicolo Bulega.
MotoGP News
MotoGP announces major new US broadcast deal with ESPN
18h ago
US MotoGP 2026
MotoGP News
Enea Bastianini reveals final MotoGP target before leaving KTM
18h ago
Enea Bastianini, Pedro Acosta, 2026 Qatar MotoGP.

Never miss an update.

Stay up to speed with the latest MotoGP news and analysis, delivered straight to your inbox.

More News

MotoGP News
Ducati responds to Aprilia's Marc Marquez claim: “It's the package that wins”
19h ago
Marc Marquez, Sprint, 2026 Qatar MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Jorge Lorenzo made Aprilia title prediction over coffee at Buriram
20h ago
Jorge Lorenzo, Buriram 2026.
MotoGP News
Ducati announces 2027 MotoGP team launch date
22h ago
Marc Marquez, 2026 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Andrea Dovizioso analyses Marc Marquez, Marco Bezzecchi Qatar MotoGP Sprint clash
22h ago
Marc Marquez, Marco Bezzecchi, Sprint, 2026 Qatar MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Pol Espargaro leads Nicolo Bulega as rain disrupts Jerez 850cc MotoGP test
23h ago
Pol Espargaro, KTM.