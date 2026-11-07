Marc Marquez plays down MotoGP title chance after Sprint win: “Not the day to take that risk”

Marc Marquez has played down his chances of winning the 2026 MotoGP title in Sunday's Qatar Grand Prix.

The Ducati star will have his first shot at claiming a tenth world title after victory in Saturday's dramatic Sprint was combined with third place for closest rival Jorge Martin.

But for Marquez to join Giacomo Agostini as an eight-time premier-class champion, he would need to win Sunday's race while Martin fails to score.

“I would like [to win the title at the first opportunity], I cannot lie, but it's not the day to take that risk,” Marc Marquez told TNT Sports.

Marc Marquez, Jorge Martin, Fabio di Giannantonio, Sprint, 2026 Qatar MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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“I mean, we [would] need to win the race, but we don't have the rhythm to win the race.

“The most important is that today we gained an advantage against both the second- and third-place riders.

“Tomorrow we will try to keep going with the same concentration and the same mentality.

“Then we will see, but I expect a very difficult race, especially because Aprilia in the long race distance are very fast.”

Third in the standings, Marco Bezzecchi began the Sprint on pole and as the pre-race favourite, but was left empty-handed when an attempted pass on Marquez ended in contact and sent the Italian crashing.

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Qatar MotoGP Sprint Race Lap Times: Top 6 plus Marco Bezzecchi. © Peter McLaren

Marc Marquez "didn't make anything strange" in Bezzecchi clash

While Marquez bucked the trend by fitting the soft rear tyre for the Sprint, he will need to face Bezzecchi on the medium in the Grand Prix.

“Marco was faster than me in the practice and in the race,” Marquez said. “He tried to overtake on that Turn 1, I didn't make anything strange, and just when I had the contact, my airbag deployed, and I did some corners struggling a lot.”

Much to Marquez's surprise, Bezzecchi was soon replaced by injured team-mate Martin, who briefly attacked for the lead.

“That was not a good surprise! It's true that when I had that moment [with Bezzecchi], then Martin on the same lap I think attacked me in Turn 6,” Marquez recalled.

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“Honestly speaking, I didn't expect him in that position. But from that point I say, "Okay, now I must take some risk," and it’s when I overtook him again, and I started to attack.”

MotoGP title chase after Qatar Sprint: Points per race (top 10 riders). © Peter McLaren

Martin later lost second place to another Ducati rider, Fabio di Giannantonio, a pass that sets up Sunday's slim title chance.

Bezzecchi must outscore Marquez by five points in the Grand Prix to remain in the title fight, after which a maximum of 74 points will remain at Portimao and Valencia.