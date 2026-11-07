Pecco Bagnaia taken to hospital after violent Qatar MotoGP sprint crash

Ducati has revealed the extent of Pecco Bagnaia’s injuries after his Qatar sprint crash

Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2026 Qatar MotoGP
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2026 Qatar MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Ducati has confirmed Pecco Bagnaia has been taken to hospital in Qatar after suffering fractures to his foot in a violent crash in the MotoGP sprint race on Saturday.

The Italian had been having one of his best weekends of the season, after easing into Q2 on Friday afternoon in fourth in Practice, before qualifying fifth on his factory Ducati.

Bagnaia made a good start in the 11-lap sprint and managed to get into the podium places in the opening corners, before being shuffled back to fifth as the first lap unfolded.

At the final corner, Gresini’s Fermin Aldeguer ran into Bagnaia and sent the Italian into a violent accident, which led to the race being red-flagged.

Loading this video will expose you to potential cookies and tracking by the provider

Bagnaia to be assessed for surgery

Bagnaia was stretchered away by the marshals, but was reported as conscious at the scene of the incident.

Ducati has now confirmed he suffered multiple fractures in his right foot and will now be assessed for surgery in hospital in Doha tonight.

A brief statement from Ducati read: “Angel Charte, MotoGP Medical Director [says] initial medical examinations carried out on Francesco Bagnaia at the Lusail International Circuit Medical Centre have revealed two fractures in his right foot, involving the fourth and fifth metatarsals.

“The rider will be transferred to Doha Hospital tonight for further tests to determine whether the fractures require surgery.”

Francesco Bagnaia, 2026 Qatar MotoGP.
Francesco Bagnaia, 2026 Qatar MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Ducati hasn’t officially confirmed that Bagnaia will be absent from Sunday’s Qatar Grand Prix, but this seems highly likely based on the team’s update.

Bagnaia is now in the final races of his time as a Ducati rider before his move to Aprilia next season.

He will hope to be fit to see out the final two rounds in Portugal and Valencia, before riding the Aprilia for the first time at the post-race Valencia test on 1 December.

How did the stewards react to the incident?

The FIM stewards immediately investigated the incident between Bagnaia and Aldeguer, and determined that the Gresini rider was at fault.

Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2026 Qatar MotoGP
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2026 Qatar MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

He was served with two long lap penalties for the restarted 10-lap sprint. It’s unclear if there will be further punishment for tomorrow’s main race.

Should Bagnaia not be able to start the Qatar Grand Prix, it will be a boost to Aprilia’s Jorge Martin, who will moved up from 11th to 10th on the grid.

After finishing third in the sprint, Martin must score points tomorrow if Marc Marquez wins the race to stop the Ducati rider from wrapping up the 2026 world title.

Tags:

Francesco Bagnaia
Ducati Lenovo Team
Pecco Bagnaia taken to hospital after violent Qatar MotoGP sprint crash
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

Related Articles

MotoGP News
How Marc Marquez can win the 2026 MotoGP title at the Qatar Grand Prix
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Qatar MotoGP Sprint red-flagged after Pecco Bagnaia accident
Francesco Bagnaia, 2026 Qatar MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Pecco Bagnaia “feels like a factory rider again” after Qatar MotoGP practice
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2026 Qatar MotoGP
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez warns Qatar MotoGP title chance “still far” after Friday practice
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 Qatar MotoGP
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez leads Qatar MotoGP FP1 as title shot looms
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 Qatar MotoGP
MotoGP News
Ducati “learned nothing is impossible” with Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez, Malaysian MotoGP at Sepang.

Latest News

MotoGP News
Marco Bezzecchi on Marc Marquez Qatar MotoGP Sprint clash: “I tried to keep my line”
31m ago
Marc Marquez, Marco Bezzecchi, Sprint, 2026 Qatar MotoGP.
MotoGP News
“Tough guy” Jorge Martin explains Qatar MotoGP sprint “gamble”
48m ago
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing, 2026 Qatar MotoGP
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez plays down MotoGP title chance after Sprint win: “Not the day to take that risk”
1h ago
Marc Marquez, Sprint, 2026 Qatar MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez’s first words after controversial Marco Bezzecchi sprint crash
1h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 Qatar MotoGP
MotoGP News
The all-time MotoGP Sprint winners' list after Qatar
2h ago
Marc Marquez, Sprint, 2026 Qatar MotoGP.

Never miss an update.

Stay up to speed with the latest MotoGP news and analysis, delivered straight to your inbox.

More News

MotoGP News
Pecco Bagnaia taken to hospital after violent Qatar sprint crash
2h ago
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2026 Qatar MotoGP
MotoGP News
Starting grid for the 2026 Qatar MotoGP race
2h ago
Bezzecchi, Marc Marquez, di Giannantonio, qualifying, 2026 Qatar MotoGP.
MotoGP News
How Marc Marquez can win the 2026 MotoGP title at the Qatar Grand Prix
2h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez wins dramatic Qatar MotoGP sprint after Marco Bezzecchi clash
2h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 Qatar MotoGP
MotoGP News
Qatar MotoGP, Lusail - Sprint Race Results
2h ago
Marc Marquez leads Sprint, 2026 Qatar MotoGP.