Starting grid for the 2026 Qatar MotoGP Sprint race

Marco Bezzecchi delivered two laps good enough for pole position as he beat title leader Marc Marquez to the top spot in Qatar qualifying.

Marquez needs to outscore Aprilia riders Bezzecchi and Jorge Martin to win the 2026 title on Sunday evening.

While attention has been on the +30 points needed over closest rival Martin, the injured Spaniard was a season-worst eleventh in qualifying, and it could be Bezzecchi who blocks Marquez’s celebrations.

Marquez needs to outscore the Italian by eight points in Qatar, or seven if the Ducati rider wins the Grand Prix. But just beating Bezzecchi looks a tall order after his practice and qualifying pace.

Marco Bezzecchi, Marc Marquez, qualifying, 2026 Qatar MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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Fabio di Giannantonio will complete the front row of the grid with another Aprilia/Ducati mix on row two in the form of Trackhouse riders Raul Fernandez and Ai Ogura either side of Francesco Bagnaia.

The top Honda of Johann Zarco, top KTM of Pedro Acosta and returning Fermin Aldeguer line-up on row three.

Martin will start between the KTMs of Enea Bastianini and Brad Binder on row four.

HRC replacement rider Jake Dixon lines up 17th for his first MotoGP races since 2021.

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha. © Gold and Goose

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18 riders

Yamaha is not participating in this weekend’s Qatar MotoGP due to ‘existing company-wide travel restrictions’, reducing the grid to 18 riders.

Penalties

There are currently no penalties.

Start time:

The Qatar Sprint race starts at 7:00pm local time (4:00pm UK)

2026 Qatar MotoGP Sprint race: Full starting grid

Row 1: Marco Bezzecchi (pole), Marc Marquez, Fabio Di Giannantonio

Row 2: Raul Fernandez, Francesco Bagnaia, Ai Ogura

Row 3: Johann Zarco, Pedro Acosta, Fermin Aldeguer

Row 4: Enea Bastianini, Jorge Martin, Brad Binder

Row 5: Franco Morbidelli, Luca Marini, Iker Lecuona

Row 6: Diogo Moreira, Jake Dixon, Maverick Viñales

