Starting grid for the 2026 Qatar MotoGP Sprint race

The full starting grid for Saturday’s 2026 Qatar MotoGP Sprint race at Lusail.

MotoGP grid line-up in Qatar
MotoGP grid line-up in Qatar
© Gold and Goose

Marco Bezzecchi delivered two laps good enough for pole position as he beat title leader Marc Marquez to the top spot in Qatar qualifying.

Marquez needs to outscore Aprilia riders Bezzecchi and Jorge Martin to win the 2026 title on Sunday evening.

While attention has been on the +30 points needed over closest rival Martin, the injured Spaniard was a season-worst eleventh in qualifying, and it could be Bezzecchi who blocks Marquez’s celebrations.

Marquez needs to outscore the Italian by eight points in Qatar, or seven if the Ducati rider wins the Grand Prix. But just beating Bezzecchi looks a tall order after his practice and qualifying pace.

Marco Bezzecchi, Marc Marquez, qualifying, 2026 Qatar MotoGP.
Marco Bezzecchi, Marc Marquez, qualifying, 2026 Qatar MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Fabio di Giannantonio will complete the front row of the grid with another Aprilia/Ducati mix on row two in the form of Trackhouse riders Raul Fernandez and Ai Ogura either side of Francesco Bagnaia.

The top Honda of Johann Zarco, top KTM of Pedro Acosta and returning Fermin Aldeguer line-up on row three.

Martin will start between the KTMs of Enea Bastianini and Brad Binder on row four.

HRC replacement rider Jake Dixon lines up 17th for his first MotoGP races since 2021.

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha.
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha.
© Gold and Goose

18 riders

Yamaha is not participating in this weekend’s Qatar MotoGP due to ‘existing company-wide travel restrictions’, reducing the grid to 18 riders.

Penalties

There are currently no penalties.

Start time:

The Qatar Sprint race starts at 7:00pm local time (4:00pm UK)

2026 Qatar MotoGP Sprint race: Full starting grid

Row 1:    Marco Bezzecchi (pole), Marc Marquez, Fabio Di Giannantonio            
Row 2:    Raul Fernandez, Francesco Bagnaia, Ai Ogura            
Row 3:    Johann Zarco, Pedro Acosta, Fermin Aldeguer            
Row 4:    Enea Bastianini, Jorge Martin, Brad Binder            
Row 5:    Franco Morbidelli, Luca Marini, Iker Lecuona            
Row 6:    Diogo Moreira, Jake Dixon, Maverick Viñales
 

Tags:

Marc Marquez
Jorge Martin
Marco Bezzecchi
MotoGP
Qatar
Starting grid for the 2026 Qatar MotoGP Sprint race
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Related Articles

MotoGP News
Qatar MotoGP, Lusail - Full Qualifying Results
Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Qatar MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Marco Bezzecchi defends stance to race in Qatar after MotoGP rider letter
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing, 2026 Qatar MotoGP
MotoGP News
How to watch Qatar Grand Prix Qualifying & Sprint today: Full MotoGP schedule
2025 Qatar MotoGP
MotoGP Feature
MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix: What we learned after Friday practice
Francesco Bagnaia, Jorge Martin, Marc Marquez, Fabio Di'Giannantonio, Qatar MotoGP, 6 November 2026.
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez warns Qatar MotoGP title chance “still far” after Friday practice
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 Qatar MotoGP
MotoGP News
Jorge Martin “proud” of Qatar MotoGP comeback: “I almost don't feel the pain”
Jorge Martin, 2026 Qatar MotoGP.

Latest News

MotoGP News
Marc Marquez casts doubt on Qatar title chance: “Bezzecchi has another pace”
21m ago
Marco Bezzecchi, Marc Marquez, qualifying, 2026 Qatar MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Starting grid for the 2026 Qatar MotoGP Sprint race
53m ago
Bezzecchi, Marc Marquez, di Giannantonio, qualifying, 2026 Qatar MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Marco Bezzecchi beats Marc Marquez to crucial Qatar MotoGP pole
1h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing, 2026 Qatar MotoGP
MotoGP News
Qatar MotoGP, Lusail - Full Qualifying Results
1h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Qatar MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Marco Bezzecchi defends stance to race in Qatar after MotoGP rider letter
3h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing, 2026 Qatar MotoGP

Never miss an update.

Stay up to speed with the latest MotoGP news and analysis, delivered straight to your inbox.

More News

MotoGP News
How to watch Qatar Grand Prix Qualifying & Sprint today: Full MotoGP schedule
3h ago
2025 Qatar MotoGP
MotoGP News
Pecco Bagnaia “feels like a factory rider again” after Qatar MotoGP practice
17h ago
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2026 Qatar MotoGP
MotoGP News
Jake Dixon finds MotoGP speed after Qatar crash, credits “pain” Cal Crutchlow
17h ago
Jake Dixon, 2026 Qatar MotoGP.
MotoGP News
di Giannantonio hints at “mistakes” after “bittersweet” Qatar MotoGP lap record
18h ago
Francesco Bagnaia, Jorge Martin, Marc Marquez, Fabio Di'Giannantonio, Qatar MotoGP, 6 November 2026.
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez warns Qatar MotoGP title chance “still far” after Friday practice
18h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 Qatar MotoGP