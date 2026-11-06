Pecco Bagnaia “feels like a factory rider again” after Qatar MotoGP practice

Pecco Bagnaia declared that he “feels like a factory rider again”, following Friday practice at the MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix in which he was fourth overall.

The double world champion has endured a miserable time since the summer break, with tensions building between himself and Ducati in recent rounds as he continued to struggle.

After finishing a distant 13th at the Malaysian Grand Prix, Bagnaia commented that something “doesn’t exist” anymore on his bike that previously helped him to victory in Japan in 2025.

He later claimed this comment was aimed at giving the media something to talk about.

Francesco Bagnaia, Jorge Martin, Marc Marquez, Fabio Di'Giannantonio, Qatar MotoGP, 6 November… © Gold and Goose

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“I want to enjoy going fast”

Bagnaia was a changed rider on Friday in Qatar, however, as he finished fourth overall and looked strong in terms of race pace on his Ducati.

The Italian says he expected the grippier surface and the track layout to help him, but is still pleased to see his form return.

“I want to enjoy going fast,” he told the media, as reported by Motorsport.

“Being in a factory team and suffering like I did in the last grand prix was tough.

“Here I feel like a factory rider again, and I want to use all that potential to contribute to the team.”

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Bagnaia hasn’t felt this good since June

Bagnaia added that this is the best feeling he has had on a bike since the Czech Grand Prix, when he won the sprint and was on the podium in the main race.

“I enjoyed riding today,” he said.

“I kind of expected it, both because of the track layout, the grip, and the asphalt.

Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2026 Qatar MotoGP © Gold and Goose

“This morning I wouldn't have said I'd have the chance to push, but I was able to because the feeling is good.

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“I haven't felt like this since Brno.”

He added: “I still don't feel exactly how I'd like, but I'm close.

“I hope we can continue like this. It's much easier to go in certain directions this way because you have a clear idea in your head and you know what to tell the team.

“When you're suffering, you just try things out. Today I knew exactly what was happening.”