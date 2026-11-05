Ducati hopes for Pecco Bagnaia “finishing touch” before Aprilia move

Ducati CEO Claudio Domenicali is hoping Pecco Bagnaia can pull out some good results in the final races of the season as a “finishing touch on this wonderful story” with the factory.

Bagnaia has been a Ducati rider for all eight of his seasons in the premier class, celebrating two world championships and 31 wins.

That makes the Italian Ducati's most successful rider in MotoGP, but his last victory was over a year ago, and he hasn't stood on the podium since the summer break.

The future Aprilia rider has slipped to ninth in the standings, with many fearing last weekend's Malaysian round at his favoured Sepang circuit was his final chance to impress on the Desmosedici.

Pecco Bagnaia, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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"I still think Pecco lacks nothing, neither talent nor relationship with the team, and we haven't been able to find the key to this mess that's gotten a bit stuck,” Motorsport.com quotes Domenicali as saying.

“I like to remember the Pecco of 2022 and 2023, but also the 11 races he won in 2024. He's a guy I'm extremely fond of.

"Sometimes, though, things are like that and you get stuck.

“I hope we can get a good result in Qatar, or in Portimao or Valencia. It would certainly be the best way to put the finishing touch on this wonderful story, which has given him and us two world titles.

“We'll see, we're all here together to try and give our best."

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Pecco Bagnaia, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Team-mate Marc Marquez has his first chance to clinch the 2026 title in Qatar this weekend.

KTM's Pedro Acosta will take Bagnaia's place at Ducati next season.