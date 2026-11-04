Gigi Dall’Igna hails “timing” of “master” Marc Marquez after Malaysia MotoGP win

Ducati boss Gigi Dall’Igna has heaped praise on Marc Marquez after his dominant Sepang MotoGP win.

Marquez’s Malaysia triumph was his third at the Sepang International Circuit in the premier class, but his first since 2018, and his seventh MotoGP race win of 2026.

With a colossal advantage of over four seconds at the chequered flag, and leading every lap, it was also Marquez’s most dominant victory of the season, and it came at a crucial time.

With Jorge Martin not racing through injury and with Marco Bezzecchi lacking performance, Marquez delivered his strongest performance of the season at a time when his rivals were at their weakest.

Marc Marquez leads Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix, Sprint. Credit: Gold and… © Gold & Goose

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The Spaniard now goes to Qatar this week with a 44-point advantage over Martin and 67 over Bezzecchi, meaning he can win the title with the correct results.

It’s the timing of the victory, as well as its scale, that most struck Dall’Igna.

“Marc’s [Marquez] seventh seal of the year marks his seventh seasonal victory in the last 11 rounds: since returning from injury, he literally hasn't put a foot wrong – the true mark of a champion,” wrote Dall’Igna in his traditional post-race blog.

“After a more cautious approach in the Sprint, he claimed the Grand Prix, dominating from lights to flag. Absolute protagonist of the race, the outcome was never in doubt as he delivered perhaps his most commanding performance of the season.

“That says it all: a flawless race, the stroke of the master at the very best time, an opportunity not to be missed.

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Marc Marquez, 2026 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix, pre-Sprint. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

“He extends his championship lead to a significant margin, making the most of Jorge’s [Martin] absence – even though, as always, we prefer to fight and win on track against our valiant rivals.

“So, he triumphs at Sepang after eight years and seals his 80th MotoGP victory, doing so in the finest possible way: with a supreme display of strength, intelligence, infinite talent, and masterly tyre management.”

Dall’Igna added that Marquez made the Sepang win look more straightforward than the reality.

“And yet, [Sunday’s] race was anything but easy,” the Ducati Corse general manager continued.

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“The rear tyre, on this track and at these temperatures, required careful and crucial management.

Marc Marquez, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

“After all is said and done, Marc did an incredible job, drawing the absolute maximum from the bike, as he always does.

“He gradually pulled away, setting a pace his rivals simply couldn't match, crossing the line with a massive gap reminiscent of another era: in short, another masterpiece.”

Behind Marquez, in third, was his brother, Gresini’s Alex Marquez, which Dall’Igna says is proof of the bike’s “mettle”.

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“The bike evidently proved its mettle too, as confirmed by Alex Marquez’s third place: a great result that brings vital points for the constructors' title,” Dall’Igna wrote.

“After missing out on Saturday [Marquez crashed in the Sprint], Alex bounced back with a solid and gutsy performance, which was hard-fought and far from simple.

Marc Marquez, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

“He held firm to the pressure and continuous counter-attacks, doing brilliantly in the final laps to find and hold a pace strong enough for the podium, a well-deserved reward for his grit, especially considering, let’s not forget, his compromised physical condition.

“Speaking of which, we wish him the very best for his surgery this week and a speedy recovery, which we obviously extend to Jorge Martin as well.”

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