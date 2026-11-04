Ducati MotoGP star set for Qatar return as hopes of bigger grid boosted

Gresini Racing has confirmed that Ducati-contracted rider Fermin Aldeguer will fly to the Qatar Grand Prix to try to ride following a wrist injury.

The one-time MotoGP race winner suffered an injury to his hand during a crash at the Indonesian Grand Prix.

The Spaniard underwent surgery soon after the incident and was absent from the Australian Grand Prix, as well as last weekend’s Malaysian Grand Prix.

Aldeguer had been aiming to stage a return at Qatar, though this was far from certain given it is believed he is among the group of riders who signed a letter to MotoGP expressing their unwillingness to race at Lusail without sufficient guarantees.

Fermin Aldeguer, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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Gresini confirmed late on Tuesday night that Aldeguer will make the trip to Qatar, while Iker Lecuona will stand in for Alex Marquez, who is having surgery on a shoulder injury.

A short statement from Gresini read: Fermin Aldeguer is fit for duty again and will be heading to Doha tomorrow!

“Meanwhile, with Alex Marquez recovering, we welcome Iker Lecuona back to the team!”

World Superbike star Lecuona has been standing in for Aldeguer for the last two rounds.

MotoGP may avoid smallest grid in over 15 years

Fermin Aldeguer, Alex Marquez, Pedro Acosta, 2025 Indonesian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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Aldeguer still has to be cleared to race, but Gresini’s announcement will come as welcome relief to MotoGP.

With five riders confirmed to be absent from Qatar already, following Yamaha’s shock decision to not send its teams to Lusail, as well as Alex Marquez’s surgery, there is a chance more could follow suit.

Trackhouse has confirmed that Raul Fernandez will attempt to race in Qatar, but will need to undergo further evaluation at home on a broken finger first.

Aprilia stablemate Jorge Martin is also in doubt for Qatar, as he continues to battle a wrist fracture he sustained in a crash at Phillip Island.

Aprilia hasn’t said whether or not Lorenzo Savadori will be on standby to fill in for either Martin or Fernandez should they not be able to race.

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At Honda, Joan Mir is also in doubt due to illness symptoms that forced him out of four rounds earlier this season reappeared in Malaysia.

However, The Race reported on Tuesday that Honda could bring in World Superbike rider and former Moto2 star Jake Dixon to stand in for Mir if the 2020 world champion cannot start.

If the aforementioned four are unable to race and replacements can’t be installed, the grid could shrink to just 13 starters.

Not since 2011 has there been so few starters, when 14 riders began the Australian Grand Prix.

Qatar uncertainty remains

Whether the Qatar GP goes ahead still remains a point of uncertainty, with rider unhappiness at travelling to Doha only likely heightened following Tuesday’s US strikes on an Iranian island.

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The Republican administration has taken a beating in the mid-term elections, with the next phase of the Iran war expected to be known in the coming days.

An Iranian-backed media outlet also reported a claimed list of targets the regime has issued to its Middle East neighbours should US hostilities resume, with hotels used by MotoGP in Doha named.

How credible this threat is remains unknown.