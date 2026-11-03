Alex Marquez gives shoulder surgery update as recovery begins

MotoGP race winner Alex Marquez says his shoulder surgery has been completed “without any complications”.

Alex Marquez has undergone shoulder surgery after the Malaysian MotoGP.
Alex Marquez has undergone shoulder surgery after the Malaysian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Alex Marquez says there were no complications in his latest shoulder surgery that took place after the Malaysian MotoGP.

Marquez confirmed on Sunday after finishing second in Malaysia that he will miss this weekend’s Qatar MotoGP to have the shoulder surgery. He expected at the time to be back for the Portuguese Grand Prix in mid-November.

The Gresini Racing rider had complained since Indonesia about the shoulder, which was injured in his crash in Catalunya earlier this year.

Marquez explained on social media that he underwent several procedures to address a variety of things in the shoulder, including the removal of hardware and a fluid-filled sack, called a bursa, that had developed.

Alex Marquez, 2026 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix, pre-Sprint. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Alex Marquez, 2026 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix, pre-Sprint. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

“Yesterday I underwent surgery at the Ruber Internacional Hospital in Madrid to remove osteosynthesis hardware from my right collarbone and left hand,” wrote Alex Marquez in a social media post.

“Additionally, during the same surgical procedure, they performed an arthroscopic bursectomy on my right shoulder.

“To explain it in simpler terms, they removed the plates and fixation elements that I had in my collarbone and hand. 

“Furthermore, they eliminated a small bursa in the shoulder that helps prevent friction between the tendons and the joint. This last procedure was carried out using arthroscopy, a minimally invasive technique.

“The surgery went without any complications, and now my recovery at home begins.

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“I want to especially thank Dr. Samuel Antuña and the entire medical team for their work.

“One more step toward getting back to 100 per cent! Thanks to everyone for your love and for always being there.”

Both Marquez and his team-mate Fermin Aldeguer will miss the Qatar Grand Prix this weekend, thanks to Marquez’s surgery and Aldeguer’s broken hand that was sustained when he crashed in Indonesia.

With the Qatar race still set to go ahead, only Iker Lecuona is set to race for the Italian team. The WorldSBK regular has replaced Aldeguer since the Australian Grand Prix.

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Alex Marquez
Gresini Racing MotoGP
Alex Marquez gives shoulder surgery update as recovery begins
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

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