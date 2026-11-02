How many more riders could skip Qatar MotoGP after Yamaha withdrawal?

MotoGP could be fielding its smallest grid in over 15 years this weekend at the Qatar Grand Prix, following Yamaha’s bombshell decision to withdraw from the event.

The ongoing uncertainty around safety for the paddock travelling to Qatar amid threats of the Iran conflict escalating prompted Yamaha to take drastic action on Sunday.

It announced that it would not be sending its two teams to Qatar based on Yamaha’s company travel advice about the Middle East, much to the anger of the MotoGP Group, which is now threatening sanctions.

So far, all other manufacturers and their teams are confirmed to be racing in Qatar. But the situation remains in flux.

Alex Rins, Fabio Quartararo, Monster Yamaha. © Gold and Goose

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Which riders are confirmed to miss the Qatar Grand Prix?

It is known that 19 of the 22-rider grid signed a letter to MotoGP during last weekend’s Malaysian Grand Prix, declaring that they do not want to race in Qatar if the championship does not accept full liability.

It has been reported by several outlets that this demand was not met, with the championship adamant that it will impose penalties on riders who stage a boycott.

Most of the grid is leaving it until the last possible moment to travel to Qatar, in case there is a sudden change in conditions in the coming days.

Yamaha’s decision means Fabio Quartararo, Alex Rins, Jack Miller and test rider Augusto Fernandez, who is standing in for the injured Toprak Razgatlioglu, will not race.

Alex Marquez, 2026 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix, pre-Sprint. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Alex Marquez also announced on Sunday that he will skip the Qatar Grand Prix to have surgery on the right shoulder he injured in May at Barcelona.

As of Monday 2 November, the confirmed list of non-starters is:

Alex Marquez - Gresini Racing

Alex Rins - Yamaha Factory Racing

Fabio Quartararo - Yamaha Factory Racing

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Jack Miller - Pramac Racing Yamaha

Augusto Fernandez - Pramac Racing Yamaha

Which riders are in doubt for the Qatar Grand Prix?

As it stands, only 17 riders are confirmed to be on the entry list for this weekend’s Qatar Grand Prix.

But that number could be reduced further due to injuries.

Show Acast Embedded Content Loading this video will expose you to potential cookies and tracking by the provider

Jorge Martin is known to be among the group of riders who doesn’t want to race in Qatar. But with his championship hopes hanging by a thread, after dropping 44 points behind Marc Marquez, he may feel he has no choice but to try and ride in Qatar.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

He expects he’ll be physically better for Qatar after withdrawing from Malaysia. But the injury to his wrist proves too much of a problem, he may have no choice but to pull out.

The same is true of Aprilia stablemate Raul Fernandez of Trackhouse. He has been struggling with a broken finger since Mandalika and pulled out of the Malaysian round.

Trackhouse has made no official announcement yet, but Fernandez has little need to race in Qatar.

Joan Mir’s illness symptoms that ruled him out of four rounds after Misano came back on Sunday in Malaysia, with the Honda rider in doubt for Qatar.

Fermin Aldeguer is aiming for a Qatar return from a hand injury, but the Gresini team has not made any mention of his plans yet.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Iker Lecuona is on course to be on-track for Gresini. However, given he is a replacement rider, it’s not clear if this would make it easier for him to pull out of racing in Qatar if he wishes.

The riders who are uncertain to compete in Qatar, then, are as follows:

Fermin Aldeguer - Gresini Racing

Joan Mir - Honda Factory Racing

Raul Fernandez - Trackhouse Aprilia

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Jorge Martin - Aprilia Racing

If all of the above do pull out of the Qatar Grand Prix, the grid will feature just 13 starters.

It’s not clear what Qatar’s contract with MotoGP stipulates over how many riders must start a race weekend.

MotoGP last saw such dwindled grid numbers in 2010, when there were 15 starters at Assen and at Silverstone. In 2011, the Australian Grand Prix had 17 starters entered, but only 14 come Sunday.