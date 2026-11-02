Jorge Martin “tried a miracle”, Aprilia identifies single-sector Sepang MotoGP weakness

Aprilia left Sepang having conceded ground to title rivals Ducati in all three MotoGP championships.

But there was at least a clear picture of where the RS-GP was losing out around a Malaysian circuit where its previous best Grand Prix finish was seventh.

Ai Ogura raised that bar to fourth on Sunday, after passing Sprint podium finisher Marco Bezzecchi in the closing stages. The Italian then lost a further place after a big scare on the final lap.

But in pure performance terms, Bezzecchi was the fastest rider through the twisty second and third sectors of the Sepang lap, fifth in sector one, but only 12th in the final sector, featuring the back straight and final hairpin.

Marco Bezzecchi, Ai Ogura, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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T4 was also Ogura's weakest sector, the Trackhouse rider setting only the eighth-fastest time.

“We knew Sepang would be a difficult track for us,” Aprilia Racing CEO Massimo Rivola said.

“The positive, though, is that the gap was confined to a single sector, which shows us where we need to focus to improve.

“Marco gave it everything, but by the end of the race he had no tyre left."

Bezzecchi said: "There are two sides to this race. The bad one is that, of course, I wanted more, and after yesterday I expected to go a bit faster. But the positive one is that, compared to last year, the step we made was huge."

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Malaysian MotoGP Race lap times: Top 6 riders © Peter McLaren

The Italian has now slipped 67 points behind title leader and Malaysian Grand Prix winner Marc Marquez, with three rounds to go, while closing to within 23 points of injured team-mate Jorge Martin.

"Jorge tried to work a miracle"

Martin tried to ride just a week after fracturing a bone in his wrist at Phillip Island, but pulled out after final practice.

“Jorge tried to work a miracle, but the hard truth is that racing with a fracture of the radius six days earlier was always going to be a tall order,” Rivola said.

“That won’t change anyone’s approach at Aprilia Racing. We’ll keep fighting to the end.”

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Marc Marquez will have his first title chance in Qatar this weekend, where he will need to outscore Martin by 30 points and Bezzecchi by either seven (if Marquez wins the Grand Prix) or eight points.

MotoGP title chase after the Malaysian MotoGP. © Peter McLaren

The constructors' battle is much closer, with Ducati just eight points ahead of Aprilia, who lead the teams' standings by 115 points.