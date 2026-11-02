Details emerge on which MotoGP riders want to race in Qatar

Details have emerged about which three riders didn’t join the rest of the grid in signing a letter to MotoGP pushing for the Qatar Grand Prix to be cancelled.

The uncertainty over the Qatar Grand Prix has reached new heights, following a major escalation in the standoff between the championship and the paddock on the matter.

On Sunday, a letter signed by 19 riders was submitted to MotoGP Group demanding they assume full responsibility for the Qatar Grand Prix should anything happen or call off the race.

That request was reportedly not responded to, with Yamaha subsequently announcing it was withdrawing from the Qatar Grand Prix based on company travel advice.

Ai Ogura, Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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Bezzecchi, Ogura and Zarco reportedly holdouts on group letter

MotoGP has threatened sporting sanctions on Yamaha for breaching its agreement with the organisers, while riders have also been warned of punishment for boycotting.

Two of the most vocal riders on the matter have been the Marquez brothers.

Alex Marquez, who has withdrawn from Qatar to have surgery on his shoulder, told TNT Sports, who will not be on the ground at Lusail: “You made the smart decision… the channel made a smart decision, I would say.

“It is like it is. It looks like Carlos Ezpeleta was there this week, looks like they say that it’s safe. So, it is like it is.”

Marc Marquez, who could win the championship this weekend in Qatar, kept his cards close to his chest when asked about the matter: “It’s not in our hands, but I don’t want to give my opinion.”

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According to Spanish journalist Mela Chercoles, the three riders who didn’t sign the letter to the organisers was Marco Bezzecchi, Ai Ogura and Johann Zarco.

However, it’s not clear why. Chercoles also says nine riders of the 19 have since said to their teams that they will go to Qatar.

“To be honest, I don’t really care,” Ogura told TNT. “I mean, I’m a rider: if there is a race, my job is to race. So, for me it’s quite simple. So, we will see.”

Ai Ogura, Trackhouse Aprilia, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP © Gold and Goose

Bezzecchi added: “From my side, I really trust the organisation.

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“They have been managing this championship for many years and they always put our safety first.

“We have the clear example in Phillip Island last week.

“So, let’s see. I don’t judge anyone for their decision; it’s good that everyone has their own decision.

“So, for example, if somebody in the team doesn’t want to come, for me it’s not an issue. I agree. But for me it’s OK.”

What happens next?

Intriguingly, Jorge Martin appears to have been among the riders who did sign the letter.

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It’s significant given he has more to lose by not racing in Qatar than most, now he has faded 44 points from the championship lead.

The riders are now waiting until the latest possible moment to travel to Qatar, which will force MotoGP to postpone its pre-event press conference by several hours.

Yamaha’s decision to withdraw will see four riders not start in Qatar. But the number of entries could dwindle below 14, if various injured riders pull out and replacements aren’t installed.