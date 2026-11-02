Joan Mir suffers dizziness setback on MotoGP return at Sepang
Joan Mir was forced to retire from the Malaysian MotoGP after dizziness returned.
Joan Mir was forced to call an early end to his MotoGP comeback race when dizziness issues re-emerged at Sepang on Sunday.
The factory HRC rider had been out for four rounds while undergoing treatment for fatigue-related vision issues.
Mir was soon back up to speed in Malaysia, claiming direct Qualifying 2 access on Friday and finishing the rain-interrupted Sprint in 16th after a pit stop for his wet bike.
However, the 36-degree heat took its toll in the Grand Prix, with the Spaniard citing dizziness as he retired from tenth place on lap nine of 20.
“Honestly, a bit disappointed because I had to retire, still [with] the problems that I’ve been out for the last four races,” Mir told MotoGP.com.
“We had some question marks with the doctors on a racetrack like this when the [heart] beats per minute goes up.
“The reality is that I get a bit dizzy at the moment still. So there’s still some work to do.
“I’m disappointed because during the weekend it was fine, and I thought I would be better than I am.
“We will continue working to try to solve the situation as soon as possible.”
Team-mate Luca Marini finished as the top Honda rider in seventh.
Mir is set to be back on track in Qatar on Friday.