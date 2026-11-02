Joan Mir suffers dizziness setback on MotoGP return at Sepang

Joan Mir was forced to call an early end to his MotoGP comeback race when dizziness issues re-emerged at Sepang on Sunday.

The factory HRC rider had been out for four rounds while undergoing treatment for fatigue-related vision issues.

Mir was soon back up to speed in Malaysia, claiming direct Qualifying 2 access on Friday and finishing the rain-interrupted Sprint in 16th after a pit stop for his wet bike.

However, the 36-degree heat took its toll in the Grand Prix, with the Spaniard citing dizziness as he retired from tenth place on lap nine of 20.

Joan Mir, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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“Honestly, a bit disappointed because I had to retire, still [with] the problems that I’ve been out for the last four races,” Mir told MotoGP.com.

“We had some question marks with the doctors on a racetrack like this when the [heart] beats per minute goes up.

“The reality is that I get a bit dizzy at the moment still. So there’s still some work to do.

“I’m disappointed because during the weekend it was fine, and I thought I would be better than I am.

“We will continue working to try to solve the situation as soon as possible.”

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Malaysian MotoGP Race lap times: Podium plus Honda riders © Peter McLaren

Team-mate Luca Marini finished as the top Honda rider in seventh.

Mir is set to be back on track in Qatar on Friday.