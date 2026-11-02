Joan Mir suffers dizziness setback on MotoGP return at Sepang

Joan Mir was forced to retire from the Malaysian MotoGP after dizziness returned.

Joan Mir's MotoGP comeback ends due to dizziness at Sepang
Joan Mir's MotoGP comeback ends due to dizziness at Sepang
© Gold and Goose

Joan Mir was forced to call an early end to his MotoGP comeback race when dizziness issues re-emerged at Sepang on Sunday.

The factory HRC rider had been out for four rounds while undergoing treatment for fatigue-related vision issues.

Mir was soon back up to speed in Malaysia, claiming direct Qualifying 2 access on Friday and finishing the rain-interrupted Sprint in 16th after a pit stop for his wet bike.

However, the 36-degree heat took its toll in the Grand Prix, with the Spaniard citing dizziness as he retired from tenth place on lap nine of 20.

Joan Mir, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP.
Joan Mir, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

“Honestly, a bit disappointed because I had to retire, still [with] the problems that I’ve been out for the last four races,” Mir told MotoGP.com.

“We had some question marks with the doctors on a racetrack like this when the [heart] beats per minute goes up.

“The reality is that I get a bit dizzy at the moment still. So there’s still some work to do.

“I’m disappointed because during the weekend it was fine, and I thought I would be better than I am.

“We will continue working to try to solve the situation as soon as possible.”

Malaysian MotoGP Race lap times: Podium plus Honda riders
Malaysian MotoGP Race lap times: Podium plus Honda riders
© Peter McLaren

Team-mate Luca Marini finished as the top Honda rider in seventh.

Mir is set to be back on track in Qatar on Friday.

Tags:

Joan Mir
Honda HRC (MotoGP)
MotoGP
Joan Mir suffers dizziness setback on MotoGP return at Sepang
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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