2026 Malaysian MotoGP, Sepang - Friday Practice Results

Friday practice results from the 2026 Malaysian MotoGP at Sepang, round 19 of 22.

All of Friday's MotoGP results from Sepang.
All of Friday's MotoGP results from Sepang.
© Gold and Goose

MotoGP title leader Marc Marquez dominates opening practice for the 2026 Malaysian Grand Prix at Sepang.

The factory Ducati star was comfortably clear of the field for most of the session, finishing with a 0.474s buffer over Marco Bezzecchi and Pedro Acosta, who set an identical time for best of the rest.

Injured title contender Jorge Martin, who fractured his wrist last Saturday at Phillip Island, completed 12 flying laps on his way to 20th place,1.8s from Marquez.

Martin will have his fitness officially reviewed after FP1, but looks set to continue.

UPDATE: Jorge Martin declared "fit to race" at Sepang

Jorge Martin, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP.
Jorge Martin, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Raul Fernandez out/Lecuona red flag

However, while Martin was passed fit to continue, fellow Aprilia rider Raul Fernandez is already out.

The Trackhouse rider found the pain from his broken finger too much in FP1 and, after running wide under braking at Turn 1, called a halt to his weekend.

The session was later red-flagged to clear debris after the front fender of Iker Lecuona's Gresini Ducati touched the tyre as he hit the brakes at the end of the back straight.

Lecuona was able to continue back to the pits and the session was restarted soon after.

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Tyres

Fernandez was the only rider to fit the favoured soft rear tyre, used by all riders in both of last year’s races, this morning. All other riders used the new medium or hard (last year’s medium), meaning big time improvements are likely on the soft this afternoon.

2026 Malaysian MotoGP, Sepang - Free Practice (1) Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP26)1'58.912s3/15336k
2Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+0.474s3/17332k
3Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.474s8/14338k
4Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.776s15/15336k
5Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.825s13/16340k
6Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+0.883s17/17332k
7Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)+0.989s7/16335k
8Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+1.241s3/16334k
9Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)+1.325s5/17333k
10Diogo MoreiraBRAPro Honda LCR (RC213V)*+1.348s2/17336k
11Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.358s11/14331k
12Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.412s10/17329k
13Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP26)+1.418s9/12338k
14Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+1.419s11/14336k
15Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.508s12/15328k
16Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+1.545s14/16334k
17Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+1.669s4/5327k
18Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+1.697s4/17336k
19Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+1.704s15/17333k
20Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+1.835s10/12335k
21Augusto FernandezSPAYamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)+2.198s3/15323k
22Iker LecuonaSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)+2.764s11/15325k

* Rookie

Official Sepang MotoGP Records:

  • Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati, 1m 56.337s (2024)
  • Fastest race lap: Alex Marquez, Ducati, 1m 58.873s (2025)
Jorge Martin, Marc Marquez, Sprint, 2026 Australian MotoGP.
Jorge Martin, Marc Marquez, Sprint, 2026 Australian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Marc Marquez arrives at Sepang holding the world championship lead by ten points over injured rival Jorge Martin.

Martin lost the world championship lead and suffered a fracture to his wrist when he fell while battling Marquez for victory in last Saturday’s Phillip Island.

That ruled Martin out of Sunday’s grand prix, but he was saved any further loss of points when the race was cancelled due to a lack of visibility for the medical helicopter.

Martin has been passed fit to return in today's FP1, but - like Raul Fernandez - will be reviewed after the session.

Aprilia team-mate Marco Bezzecchi will start the Sepang event 50-points from the top, but the RS-GPs could face a tough challenge against the Ducatis this weekend.

The seven riders still in mathematical MotoGP title contention after the cancelled Phillip Island GP.
The seven riders still in mathematical MotoGP title contention after the cancelled Phillip…
© Peter McLaren

Pecco Bagnaia (Sprint) and Alex Marquez (Grand Prix) won at Sepang last year, when the top Aprilia in the grand prix was Ai Ogura in tenth.

Bezzecchi was then the lone Aprilia in an all-Ducati top six at the end of this year’s pre-season test, with Alex Marquez again fastest and Marc in fourth behind Fabio di Giannantonio.

Marc had been riding for the first time since his Mandalika shoulder injuries, while Martin - injured at Sepang in early 2025 - was absent due to winter collarbone surgery.

Injuries and replacements

Luca Marini and Joan Mir return to action for HRC this weekend, Marini missing Phillip Island due to a virus while Mir has been undergoing treatment for fatigue issues since Misano.

Toprak Razgatlioglu is missing the remainder of the season after shoulder surgery and is replaced at Pramac by Yamaha test rider Augusto Fernandez.

Tags:

Marc Marquez
Jorge Martin
Marco Bezzecchi
Alex Marquez
Francesco Bagnaia
Joan Mir
MotoGP
2026 Malaysian MotoGP, Sepang - Friday Practice Results
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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