2026 Malaysian MotoGP, Sepang - Friday Practice Results

MotoGP title leader Marc Marquez dominates opening practice for the 2026 Malaysian Grand Prix at Sepang.

The factory Ducati star was comfortably clear of the field for most of the session, finishing with a 0.474s buffer over Marco Bezzecchi and Pedro Acosta, who set an identical time for best of the rest.

Injured title contender Jorge Martin, who fractured his wrist last Saturday at Phillip Island, completed 12 flying laps on his way to 20th place,1.8s from Marquez.

Martin will have his fitness officially reviewed after FP1, but looks set to continue.

UPDATE: Jorge Martin declared "fit to race" at Sepang

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Jorge Martin, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Raul Fernandez out/Lecuona red flag

However, while Martin was passed fit to continue, fellow Aprilia rider Raul Fernandez is already out.

The Trackhouse rider found the pain from his broken finger too much in FP1 and, after running wide under braking at Turn 1, called a halt to his weekend.

The session was later red-flagged to clear debris after the front fender of Iker Lecuona's Gresini Ducati touched the tyre as he hit the brakes at the end of the back straight.

Lecuona was able to continue back to the pits and the session was restarted soon after.

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Tyres

Fernandez was the only rider to fit the favoured soft rear tyre, used by all riders in both of last year’s races, this morning. All other riders used the new medium or hard (last year’s medium), meaning big time improvements are likely on the soft this afternoon.

2026 Malaysian MotoGP, Sepang - Free Practice (1) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) 1'58.912s 3/15 336k 2 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +0.474s 3/17 332k 3 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.474s 8/14 338k 4 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.776s 15/15 336k 5 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.825s 13/16 340k 6 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +0.883s 17/17 332k 7 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) +0.989s 7/16 335k 8 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +1.241s 3/16 334k 9 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) +1.325s 5/17 333k 10 Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* +1.348s 2/17 336k 11 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.358s 11/14 331k 12 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.412s 10/17 329k 13 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +1.418s 9/12 338k 14 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +1.419s 11/14 336k 15 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.508s 12/15 328k 16 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +1.545s 14/16 334k 17 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +1.669s 4/5 327k 18 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +1.697s 4/17 336k 19 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +1.704s 15/17 333k 20 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +1.835s 10/12 335k 21 Augusto Fernandez SPA Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1) +2.198s 3/15 323k 22 Iker Lecuona SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) +2.764s 11/15 325k

* Rookie

Official Sepang MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati, 1m 56.337s (2024)

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati, 1m 56.337s (2024) Fastest race lap: Alex Marquez, Ducati, 1m 58.873s (2025)

Jorge Martin, Marc Marquez, Sprint, 2026 Australian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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Marc Marquez arrives at Sepang holding the world championship lead by ten points over injured rival Jorge Martin.

Martin lost the world championship lead and suffered a fracture to his wrist when he fell while battling Marquez for victory in last Saturday’s Phillip Island.

That ruled Martin out of Sunday’s grand prix, but he was saved any further loss of points when the race was cancelled due to a lack of visibility for the medical helicopter.

Martin has been passed fit to return in today's FP1, but - like Raul Fernandez - will be reviewed after the session.

Aprilia team-mate Marco Bezzecchi will start the Sepang event 50-points from the top, but the RS-GPs could face a tough challenge against the Ducatis this weekend.

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The seven riders still in mathematical MotoGP title contention after the cancelled Phillip… © Peter McLaren

Pecco Bagnaia (Sprint) and Alex Marquez (Grand Prix) won at Sepang last year, when the top Aprilia in the grand prix was Ai Ogura in tenth.

Bezzecchi was then the lone Aprilia in an all-Ducati top six at the end of this year’s pre-season test, with Alex Marquez again fastest and Marc in fourth behind Fabio di Giannantonio.

Marc had been riding for the first time since his Mandalika shoulder injuries, while Martin - injured at Sepang in early 2025 - was absent due to winter collarbone surgery.

Injuries and replacements

Luca Marini and Joan Mir return to action for HRC this weekend, Marini missing Phillip Island due to a virus while Mir has been undergoing treatment for fatigue issues since Misano.

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Toprak Razgatlioglu is missing the remainder of the season after shoulder surgery and is replaced at Pramac by Yamaha test rider Augusto Fernandez.