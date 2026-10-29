Marco Bezzecchi responds to ‘not true’ Ducati claims over his MotoGP title hopes

Marco Bezzecchi came in for big praise from Ducati

Marco Bezzecchi believes his title fight is harder than Ducati claims
Marco Bezzecchi believes his title fight is harder than Ducati claims
© Gold and Goose

Marco Bezzecchi says he appreciates Ducati’s David Tardozzi’s recent comments on his MotoGP title hopes, but feels “not everything he said is true”.

The Aprilia rider comes into this weekend’s Malaysian Grand Prix with a 50-point deficit to Marc Marquez in the world championship standings.

While Bezzecchi’s title challenge has stumbled recently, Ducati team manager Davide Tardozzi warned last weekend at Phillip Island that the Italian could not be ruled out.

“I think that 50 points are nothing,” Tardozzi said. “I think that Marco has the potential to win every race from now until the end [of the season].”

Marco Bezzecchi, parade lap, 2026 Australian MotoGP.
Marco Bezzecchi, parade lap, 2026 Australian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

“Not everything he said is true”

Bezzecchi was incredibly strong last season in Portugal and Valencia, winning both races on his way to third in the standings.

And with Jorge Martin battling injury, Bezzecchi may now be Aprilia’s best hope at winning this year’s title.

But the Italian, while grateful for Tardozzi’s comments, doesn’t believe a 50-point gap is as insignificant as the Ducati team boss claims.

“Well, I appreciate it obviously,” he said on Thursday at Sepang in the pre-event press conference.

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“Not everything he said is true; 50 points is 50 points.

“It’s not like zero. It’s true that in races anything can happen.

“And I really appreciate what he said and what they think about me.

“But it will never be easy. Anyway, I’m not complaining. I just want to do my best.”

“Expectations are not so high”

Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Australian MotoGP.
Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Australian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

On his title situation, Bezzecchi added: “Well, of course it’s a little bit of a limit right now.

“It’s clear that if I want to stay in the fight until the maths [doesn’t] give me the possibility, it’s better to try to don’t lose many points.

“Obviously, it’s not easy because everyone is super quick.

“Obviously Marc, but also Jorge [Martin] as well; don’t forget about him. So, the mood is this, to try to make the best every session, to try to be competitive and try to fight for good positions.”

Bezzecchi has struggled at Sepang previously, while it has not been the best track for the Aprilia either.

“I don’t really know because also last year in the pre-season we felt better than in the race weekend.

“So, our expectations are not so high. I don’t want to create too many thoughts for myself.

“I just want to jump on the bike and see how I feel.

“Obviously, the winter test this season was much better compared to last year.

“But, as you probably know, the test is a test and the race weekend is another story. So, let’s be focused and try to start in the best way possible.”

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Marco Bezzecchi
Aprilia Racing
Marco Bezzecchi responds to ‘not true’ Ducati claims over his MotoGP title hopes
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

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