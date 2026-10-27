Official: Jorge Martin to try and race in Malaysia MotoGP

Aprilia has confirmed that Jorge Martin will try to race at the MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix, following a wrist injury last weekend at Phillip Island

The 2024 world champion crashed during last weekend’s sprint race at the Australian Grand Prix while battling for the win with chief title rival Marc Marquez.

Martin suffered a fractured wrist in the crash and was forced to withdraw from Sunday’s race, though he was dealt a fortunate reprieve as poor weather led to the Australian MotoGP to be cancelled.

Following the sprint, Marquez took a 10-point lead over Martin.

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The Mallorcan has travelled to Sepang to try to take part in the Malaysian Grand Prix.

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Martin may still yet withdraw from the weekend, depending on how his physical fitness holds up. He still needs to pass a fitness test on Thursday, but says he's trying to arrive at Sepang in "the best possible shape".

"I’m getting the treatment I need to recover from the injury and arrive at Sepang in the best possible shape," said Jorge Martin ahead of the Sepang race.

"It’s impossible to make any predictions. We have to assess the situation day by day."

Sepang has not been kind to Martin since he joined Aprilia, with the Spaniard crashing heavily during the 2025 pre-season test, triggering the injury crisis that saw him ride at only seven grands prix last year.

Jorge Martin, Marc Marquez, Sprint, 2026 Australian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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He missed last year’s Malaysian Grand Prix due to injury and was absent from the 2026 pre-season test as he continued to recover from surgery he had in December.

Sepang also proved a difficult circuit for the Noale manufacturer last year. Aprilia won three of the last four grands prix of 2025, but in Malaysia its best result was a 10th with Ai Ogura, while Marco Bezzecchi was only 11th.