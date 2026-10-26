Why Johann Zarco thinks Honda made the right MotoGP choice between Moreira and Alonso

Johann Zarco has backed Honda's decision to promote LCR team-mate Diogo Moreira to the factory HRC MotoGP squad for 2027, describing the Brazilian as a “top rider”.

Moreira, who took Honda's only official podium of the season so far in the Motegi Sprint, will join new signing Fabio Quartararo at HRC after getting the nod over 2027 rookie David Alonso.

Zarco believes Moreira's year of MotoGP experience makes him the safer choice for the factory team, while Alonso can learn the premier class at LCR.

“Yes. He deserved it. The factory team needs two top riders, and Diogo is one of them,” Zarco said.

Diogo Moreira. © Gold and Goose

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“There could have been a rookie next to Quartararo, because I think Quartararo will be a leader of the team.

“But it’s more safe in results to have Diogo than David, who is new to MotoGP and needs to learn - even if thanks to the [850cc/Pirelli rules] Moto2 riders will adapt easier to the GP bike.

“I think you will secure some better general results with two riders that already know MotoGP than betting on one - who is good - but is new.

“And the place to learn for David is in LCR.”

There will be a 16-year age gap between the LCR pair, with Zarco the oldest rider on the grid at 36 and Alonso making his premier-class debut aged 20.

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David Alonso (pic: LCR Honda).

Moreira, meanwhile, will begin his second MotoGP season alongside 2021 world champion Quartararo as Honda fields an all-new factory rider line-up for the 850cc/Pirelli era.