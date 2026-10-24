Starting grid for the 2026 Phillip Island MotoGP after Aprilia injuries

The full starting grid for Sunday’s 2026 Australian MotoGP race at Phillip Island after Jorge Martin and Raul Fernandez are declared unfit to race.

Grid line-up for today's race at the Australian MotoGP.
Grid line-up for today's race at the Australian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

After taking the world championship lead in Saturday's Sprint, Marc Marquez will again start from pole position in Sunday's final Australian Grand Prix at Phillip Island.

But the big pre-race news is that former title leader Jorge Martin and defending Phillip Island winner Raul Fernandez have both been declared unfit for the 28-lap race.

Martin fractured his forearm while challenging Marquez for victory in the Sprint, while Fernandez was also unable to finish due to his recently fractured finger.

Both were due to start on the second row of Sunday's grid, in fourth (Martin) and sixth (Fernandez).

Marc Marquez, 2026 Australian MotoGP.
Marc Marquez, 2026 Australian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Marc Marquez will be joined on an unchanged front row by younger brother and Sprint runner-up Alex Marquez, plus former Phillip Island winner Johann Zarco, who excelled in the wet Saturday morning qualifying.

Row two will now be led by Pramac Yamaha's home hero Jack Miller, with KTM's Pedro Acosta and VR46's Fabio di Giannantonio moving up to fifth and sixth.

Martin’s Aprilia team-mate Marco Bezzecchi will start from seventh.

However, after a dry Friday, wet Saturday morning, then a dry afternoon, the heaviest rain of the weekend is forecast for Sunday.

The seven riders still in mathematical MotoGP title contention after the Phillip Island Sprint.
The seven riders still in mathematical MotoGP title contention after the Phillip Island Sprint.
© Peter McLaren

Penalties/Withdrawn

There are currently no penalties, but just 18 riders will start the race, with Martin and Fernandez joining Luca Marini on the DNS list. 

The Italian has been sidelined due to a virus and, with Joan Mir not replaced this weekend, there will be no HRC team riders on the grid.

The 28-lap Phillip Island Grand Prix, the last before the Australian round moves to Adelaide, starts at 2pm local time.

2026 Phillip Island MotoGP race: Full starting grid

Row 1:    Marc Marquez (pole), Alex Marquez, Johann Zarco            
Row 2:    Jack Miller,  Pedro Acosta, Fabio Di Giannantonio
Row 3:    Marco Bezzecchi, Diogo Moreira, Enea Bastianini       
Row 4:    Ai Ogura,  Brad Binder, Iker Lecuona
Row 5:    Maverick Viñales, Francesco Bagnaia, Augusto Fernandez            
Row 6:    Alex Rins, Fabio Quartararo, Franco Morbidelli

Tags:

Marc Marquez
Jorge Martin
Marco Bezzecchi
Johann Zarco
Alex Marquez
Jack Miller
MotoGP
Phillip Island circuit, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
Luca Marini
Starting grid for the 2026 Phillip Island MotoGP after Aprilia injuries
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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