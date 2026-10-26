Jack Miller sends emotional ‘broken heart’ Australia MotoGP farewell message

Jack Miller has competed in his last MotoGP Australian Grand Prix

Jack Miller has competed in his last Australian GP
Jack Miller has competed in his last Australian GP
© Gold and Goose

Jack Miller has sent an emotional farewell message to Australian fans after the cancelled Phillip Island MotoGP race ‘broke my heart’ last Sunday.

Heavy rain and poor visibility forced organisers to cancel the Australian Grand Prix, as the medical helicopter could not fly safely.

It marked a disappointing end to Phillip Island’s time as host of the Australian Grand Prix, which moves to Adelaide from next season.

And it also represented the end of Jack Miller’s time on home soil as a MotoGP rider ahead of his switch to World Superbikes in 2027 with Yamaha.

Jack Miller parade lap wheelie, 2026 Australian MotoGP.
Jack Miller parade lap wheelie, 2026 Australian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

“You know how to break a bloke’s heart”

Miller had been due to take part in Sunday’s race carrying a special livery in tribute to Australian fans.

In an emotional post on social media, he wrote: “Bloody hell, Phillip Island. You really know how to break a bloke’s heart.

“Pretty gutted, to be honest. My last home MotoGP race, and we didn’t even get to race.

“After such a strong weekend, it’s a tough one to swallow.

“But to every single one of you who turned up, braved the traffic, the rain and the bloody awful weather to support us, thank you.

“You guys have been absolutely unreal, not just this weekend but throughout my whole MotoGP career.

“It’s been an absolute privilege racing in front of you lot for the last decade.

“From the bottom of my heart, thanks for all the memories, Phillip Island.

“I’ll cherish them forever.

Jack Miller speaks to the Phillip Island fans, 2026 Australian MotoGP.
Jack Miller speaks to the Phillip Island fans, 2026 Australian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

“And to my team, thanks for making this weekend so special.

“Shame we didn’t get to put those colours to work, but at least we won best dressed today!”

Miller qualified fifth on the grid at Phillip Island and managed to score his first sprint points of the season on Saturday.

He will return to Phillip Island for the opening round of the 2027 WorldSBK season, though that will be the series’ last visit to the track before moving to The Bend in 2028.

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Jack Miller
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Jack Miller sends emotional ‘broken heart’ Australia MotoGP farewell message
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

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