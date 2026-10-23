2026 Australian MotoGP, Phillip Island - Friday Practice Results
Friday practice results from the 2026 Australian MotoGP at Phillip Island, round 18 of 22.
Marc Marquez moves to the top of the timesheets on old tyres at the end of opening practice for the 2026 Australian MotoGP at Phillip Island.
The reigning champion finished ahead of defending winner Raul Fernandez and home hero Jack Miller, who suffered a big fall moments after moving to the top on new rubber in the closing minutes.
The opening stages of the session saw a crash for replacement Iker Lecuona, a big engine failure for Brad Binder and a fall for Fernandez, which left the Trackhouse rider holding his injured hand.
Fernandez was able to return and briefly lead the timesheets before Marquez's late charge. Title leader Jorge Martin was seventh in FP1, held in bright sunshine...
2026 Australian MotoGP, Phillip Island - Free Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|1'27.985s
|19/19
|354k
|2
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+0.048s
|14/15
|351k
|3
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.135s
|16/16
|353k
|4
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|+0.293s
|11/19
|355k
|5
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|+0.300s
|17/17
|354k
|6
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.449s
|19/19
|356k
|7
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|+0.453s
|20/20
|355k
|8
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+0.635s
|13/19
|353k
|9
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.803s
|13/18
|351k
|10
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)
|+0.967s
|12/19
|348k
|11
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.980s
|17/17
|352k
|12
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+1.160s
|11/20
|355k
|13
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.212s
|16/16
|351k
|14
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.357s
|17/18
|353k
|15
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.446s
|21/21
|351k
|16
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)
|+1.572s
|16/19
|345k
|17
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|+1.603s
|16/16
|346k
|18
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|+1.677s
|14/15
|351k
|19
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+1.850s
|18/18
|344k
|20
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+1.920s
|17/17
|352k
|21
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+6.048s
|2/2
|335k
* Rookie
Official Phillip Island MotoGP Records:
- Best lap: Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha, 1m 26.465s (2025)
- Fastest race lap: Marc Marquez, Ducati, 1m 27.765s (2024)
MotoGP machines take to the legendary Phillip Island circuit for the last time, at least for the foreseeable future, during this weekend’s Australian Grand Prix.
Phillip Island held its first Australian Grand Prix in 1989 and, the 2020 and 2021 Covid cancellations aside, has hosted the event continuously since 1997.
However, the event will move to a new Adelaide ‘street circuit’ from 2027.
The final Phillip Island round begins with the riders’ title on a knife-edge.
An unchanged two points separate Jorge Martin and Marc Marquez at the top of the standings after Aprilia failed to maximise its performance advantage in Indonesia.
Marquez and Martin both missed Phillip Island last season due to injuries, when Marco Bezzecchi and Raul Fernandez completed an Aprilia double of Sprint and Grand Prix victories.
Marquez is a five-time Phillip Island winner, including on his only previous Ducati appearance with Gresini in 2024, and will fancy his chances at a track where MotoGP’s best traditionally rise to the top.
The only other former Phillip Island MotoGP winners on the grid are Fernandez, Johann Zarco and Alex Rins, with just one victory apiece.
Home hero Jack Miller will also make his final Australian Grand Prix appearance before moving to WorldSBK next season.
Razgatlioglu, Mir missing
However, Pramac Yamaha team-mate Toprak Razgatlioglu will be missing for the remainder of the season as he heads for surgery following his Mandalika shoulder injury.
Joan Mir also remains absent, as he continues to undergo treatment for the extreme fatigue issues that culminated in an early retirement at Misano.
Mir will not be replaced this weekend, with HRC test rider Aleix Espargaro heading for surgery due to ‘Chronic Exertional Compartment Syndrome’ during a private test at the Sepang.
As always, the weather could play a major role, with sunshine expected for Friday practice but rain showers and cool temperatures forecast on Saturday and Sunday.