2026 Australian MotoGP, Phillip Island - Friday Practice Results

Friday practice results from the 2026 Australian MotoGP at Phillip Island, round 18 of 22.

Friday's MotoGP results from Phillip Island.
Friday's MotoGP results from Phillip Island.
© Gold and Goose

Marc Marquez moves to the top of the timesheets on old tyres at the end of opening practice for the 2026 Australian MotoGP at Phillip Island.

The reigning champion finished ahead of defending winner Raul Fernandez and home hero Jack Miller, who suffered a big fall moments after moving to the top on new rubber in the closing minutes.

The opening stages of the session saw a crash for replacement Iker Lecuona, a big engine failure for Brad Binder and a fall for Fernandez, which left the Trackhouse rider holding his injured hand.

Fernandez was able to return and briefly lead the timesheets before Marquez's late charge. Title leader Jorge Martin was seventh in FP1, held in bright sunshine...

2026 Australian MotoGP, Phillip Island - Free Practice (1) Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP26)1'27.985s19/19354k
2Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+0.048s14/15351k
3Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.135s16/16353k
4Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+0.293s11/19355k
5Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)+0.300s17/17354k
6Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.449s19/19356k
7Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+0.453s20/20355k
8Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+0.635s13/19353k
9Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.803s13/18351k
10Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)+0.967s12/19348k
11Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.980s17/17352k
12Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+1.160s11/20355k
13Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.212s16/16351k
14Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+1.357s17/18353k
15Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+1.446s21/21351k
16Augusto FernandezSPAYamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)+1.572s16/19345k
17Iker LecuonaSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)+1.603s16/16346k
18Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP26)+1.677s14/15351k
19Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+1.850s18/18344k
20Diogo MoreiraBRAPro Honda LCR (RC213V)*+1.920s17/17352k
21Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+6.048s2/2335k

* Rookie

Official Phillip Island MotoGP Records:

  • Best lap: Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha, 1m 26.465s (2025)
  • Fastest race lap: Marc Marquez, Ducati, 1m 27.765s (2024)
Aerial view of the Phillip Island circuit.
Aerial view of the Phillip Island circuit.
© Gold and Goose

MotoGP machines take to the legendary Phillip Island circuit for the last time, at least for the foreseeable future, during this weekend’s Australian Grand Prix.

Phillip Island held its first Australian Grand Prix in 1989 and, the 2020 and 2021 Covid cancellations aside, has hosted the event continuously since 1997.

However, the event will move to a new Adelaide ‘street circuit’ from 2027.

The final Phillip Island round begins with the riders’ title on a knife-edge.

An unchanged two points separate Jorge Martin and Marc Marquez at the top of the standings after Aprilia failed to maximise its performance advantage in Indonesia.

MotoGP title chase after Mandalika GP: Points per race (top 8 riders).
MotoGP title chase after Mandalika GP: Points per race (top 8 riders).
© Peter McLaren

Marquez and Martin both missed Phillip Island last season due to injuries, when Marco Bezzecchi and Raul Fernandez completed an Aprilia double of Sprint and Grand Prix victories.

Marquez is a five-time Phillip Island winner, including on his only previous Ducati appearance with Gresini in 2024, and will fancy his chances at a track where MotoGP’s best traditionally rise to the top.

The only other former Phillip Island MotoGP winners on the grid are Fernandez, Johann Zarco and Alex Rins, with just one victory apiece.

Home hero Jack Miller will also make his final Australian Grand Prix appearance before moving to WorldSBK next season.

Razgatlioglu, Mir missing

Toprak Razgatlioglu.
Toprak Razgatlioglu.
© Gold and Goose

However, Pramac Yamaha team-mate Toprak Razgatlioglu will be missing for the remainder of the season as he heads for surgery following his Mandalika shoulder injury.

Joan Mir also remains absent, as he continues to undergo treatment for the extreme fatigue issues that culminated in an early retirement at Misano.

Mir will not be replaced this weekend, with HRC test rider Aleix Espargaro heading for surgery due to ‘Chronic Exertional Compartment Syndrome’ during a private test at the Sepang.

As always, the weather could play a major role, with sunshine expected for Friday practice but rain showers and cool temperatures forecast on Saturday and Sunday.

Tags:

Marc Marquez
Jorge Martin
Marco Bezzecchi
Raul Fernandez
Jack Miller
Phillip Island circuit, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
MotoGP
2026 Australian MotoGP, Phillip Island - Friday Practice Results
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Related Articles

MotoGP News
Bezzecchi, Fernandez deny Aprilia 'team orders' meeting at Phillip Island
Raul Fernandez, Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Australian MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Jack Miller jokes about his MotoGP legacy: “What not to do!”
Jack Miller, Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Australian MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez on MotoGP team orders: ‘If you’re fast, you don’t need them’
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 Australian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Pedro Acosta has “no friends” in Marc Marquez vs Aprilia MotoGP title battle
Pedro Acosta, Marc Marquez.
MotoGP News
Jorge Martin “ready” for Phillip Island MotoGP battle: “Always good" if we take points from Marc
Jorge Martin, Indonesian MotoGP.
MotoGP News
MotoGP considering Phillip Island schedule change amid storm forecast?
Red flags in 2023 Australian Moto2 Grand Prix.

Latest News

MotoGP News
Marc Marquez tops opening Phillip Island practice, Jack Miller crashes after P1
3m ago
Marc Marquez, 2026 Australian MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Ducati star says Phillip Island ‘the track MotoGP shouldn’t have touched’
15h ago
Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Ducati, 2025 Australian GP
MotoGP News
Alex Marquez calls for radical MotoGP sprint format change
15h ago
Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2026 Australian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez dodges Qatar MotoGP question as race still planned
16h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 Australian MotoGP
MotoGP News
MotoGP rookies in huge fallout as incoming Ducati rider branded ‘not a good person’
17h ago
David Alonso highside, start, 2026 Mandalika Moto2 Grand Prix.

Never miss an update.

Stay up to speed with the latest MotoGP news and analysis, delivered straight to your inbox.

More News

MotoGP News
Bezzecchi, Fernandez deny Aprilia 'team orders' meeting at Phillip Island
18h ago
Raul Fernandez, Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Australian MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Jack Miller jokes about his MotoGP legacy: “What not to do!”
19h ago
Jack Miller, Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Australian MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Andrea Dovizioso ‘scared’ by Pecco Bagnaia’s MotoGP ‘suffering’
19h ago
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2026 Aragon GP
WSBK News
The 2027 WorldSBK rider line-up so far
19h ago
Start, 2026 French WorldSBK Superpole race.
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez on MotoGP team orders: ‘If you’re fast, you don’t need them’
20h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 Australian MotoGP