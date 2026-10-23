2026 Australian MotoGP, Phillip Island - Friday Practice Results

Marc Marquez moves to the top of the timesheets on old tyres at the end of opening practice for the 2026 Australian MotoGP at Phillip Island.

The reigning champion finished ahead of defending winner Raul Fernandez and home hero Jack Miller, who suffered a big fall moments after moving to the top on new rubber in the closing minutes.

The opening stages of the session saw a crash for replacement Iker Lecuona, a big engine failure for Brad Binder and a fall for Fernandez, which left the Trackhouse rider holding his injured hand.

Fernandez was able to return and briefly lead the timesheets before Marquez's late charge. Title leader Jorge Martin was seventh in FP1, held in bright sunshine...

2026 Australian MotoGP, Phillip Island - Free Practice (1) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) 1'27.985s 19/19 354k 2 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +0.048s 14/15 351k 3 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.135s 16/16 353k 4 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +0.293s 11/19 355k 5 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) +0.300s 17/17 354k 6 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.449s 19/19 356k 7 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +0.453s 20/20 355k 8 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +0.635s 13/19 353k 9 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.803s 13/18 351k 10 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) +0.967s 12/19 348k 11 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.980s 17/17 352k 12 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +1.160s 11/20 355k 13 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.212s 16/16 351k 14 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +1.357s 17/18 353k 15 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +1.446s 21/21 351k 16 Augusto Fernandez SPA Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1) +1.572s 16/19 345k 17 Iker Lecuona SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) +1.603s 16/16 346k 18 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +1.677s 14/15 351k 19 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +1.850s 18/18 344k 20 Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* +1.920s 17/17 352k 21 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +6.048s 2/2 335k

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

* Rookie

Official Phillip Island MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha, 1m 26.465s (2025)

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha, 1m 26.465s (2025) Fastest race lap: Marc Marquez, Ducati, 1m 27.765s (2024)

Aerial view of the Phillip Island circuit. © Gold and Goose

MotoGP machines take to the legendary Phillip Island circuit for the last time, at least for the foreseeable future, during this weekend’s Australian Grand Prix.

Phillip Island held its first Australian Grand Prix in 1989 and, the 2020 and 2021 Covid cancellations aside, has hosted the event continuously since 1997.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

However, the event will move to a new Adelaide ‘street circuit’ from 2027.

The final Phillip Island round begins with the riders’ title on a knife-edge.

An unchanged two points separate Jorge Martin and Marc Marquez at the top of the standings after Aprilia failed to maximise its performance advantage in Indonesia.

MotoGP title chase after Mandalika GP: Points per race (top 8 riders). © Peter McLaren

Marquez and Martin both missed Phillip Island last season due to injuries, when Marco Bezzecchi and Raul Fernandez completed an Aprilia double of Sprint and Grand Prix victories.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Marquez is a five-time Phillip Island winner, including on his only previous Ducati appearance with Gresini in 2024, and will fancy his chances at a track where MotoGP’s best traditionally rise to the top.

The only other former Phillip Island MotoGP winners on the grid are Fernandez, Johann Zarco and Alex Rins, with just one victory apiece.

Home hero Jack Miller will also make his final Australian Grand Prix appearance before moving to WorldSBK next season.

Razgatlioglu, Mir missing

Toprak Razgatlioglu. © Gold and Goose

However, Pramac Yamaha team-mate Toprak Razgatlioglu will be missing for the remainder of the season as he heads for surgery following his Mandalika shoulder injury.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Joan Mir also remains absent, as he continues to undergo treatment for the extreme fatigue issues that culminated in an early retirement at Misano.

Mir will not be replaced this weekend, with HRC test rider Aleix Espargaro heading for surgery due to ‘Chronic Exertional Compartment Syndrome’ during a private test at the Sepang.

As always, the weather could play a major role, with sunshine expected for Friday practice but rain showers and cool temperatures forecast on Saturday and Sunday.