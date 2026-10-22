Jorge Martin “ready” for Phillip Island MotoGP battle: “Always good" if we take points from Marc Marquez

Jorge Martin says he feels “fast and ready” to defend his slender two-point MotoGP title lead over Marc Marquez at this weekend's Australian Grand Prix.

The Aprilia rider arrives at Phillip Island with the same advantage over Ducati's reigning champion that he held before Mandalika, where the pair scored equal points.

That was despite Aprilia dominating in Indonesia, while Phillip Island could be a closer battle.

“Indonesia is the past. We are really focusing on Phillip Island,” Martin told MotoGP.com on Thursday.

Marc Marquez, Jorge Martin, Indonesian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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“I did my maximum. I took good points, a podium. Without the [tyre] pressure issue, I would have had victory in the sprint. So I feel fast and ready for what's coming.”

Martin and Marquez both missed the 2025 Australian round due to injuries, when Aprilia used its cornering advantage to win both races with Marco Bezzecchi and Raul Fernandez.

However, Marquez is a four-time Phillip Island MotoGP winner, including 2024, during his only previous appearance at the circuit on Ducati machinery.

Martin, meanwhile, has yet to complete a lap on an RS-GP at Phillip Island.

“It's always impossible to predict what is going to happen. It's a track where we are all quite fast, and the difference is less, so you can see more group races,” Martin said.

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MotoGP title chase after Mandalika GP: Points per race (top 8 riders). © Peter McLaren

“I hope it can be a nice battle. I hope to have those battles, but for sure I will try also to be faster than the rest.”

"If we take some points from Marc, it’s always good"

The Spaniard avoided setting a specific target for the weekend, but admitted that extending his championship lead over Marquez would be welcome.

With rain forecast for Saturday and especially Sunday, Martin also stressed the importance of being "clever" and collecting points in both races.

“I will be happy if I make my maximum, if I am able to be fast and do a great performance, to have good feeling with the bike.

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“It seems it will rain also, so finishing both races… for sure, if we can take some points from Marc, it’s always good.

"But my target is to perform well and try to be clever.”

Aprilia team-mate Bezzecchi is third in the world championship, 46 points behind Martin with five rounds to go.