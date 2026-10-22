Jorge Martin “ready” for Phillip Island MotoGP battle: “Always good" if we take points from Marc Marquez

Jorge Martin feels "fast and ready" for the Australian MotoGP as he targets a "clever" weekend in his title battle with Marc Marquez.

Jorge Martin will “try to be clever” at Phillip Island, taking points from Marc Marquez "always good"
Jorge Martin will “try to be clever” at Phillip Island, taking points from Marc Marquez …
© Gold and Goose

Jorge Martin says he feels “fast and ready” to defend his slender two-point MotoGP title lead over Marc Marquez at this weekend's Australian Grand Prix.

The Aprilia rider arrives at Phillip Island with the same advantage over Ducati's reigning champion that he held before Mandalika, where the pair scored equal points.

That was despite Aprilia dominating in Indonesia, while Phillip Island could be a closer battle.

“Indonesia is the past. We are really focusing on Phillip Island,” Martin told MotoGP.com on Thursday.

Marc Marquez, Jorge Martin, Indonesian MotoGP.
Marc Marquez, Jorge Martin, Indonesian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

“I did my maximum. I took good points, a podium. Without the [tyre] pressure issue, I would have had victory in the sprint. So I feel fast and ready for what's coming.”

Martin and Marquez both missed the 2025 Australian round due to injuries, when Aprilia used its cornering advantage to win both races with Marco Bezzecchi and Raul Fernandez.

However, Marquez is a four-time Phillip Island MotoGP winner, including 2024, during his only previous appearance at the circuit on Ducati machinery.

Martin, meanwhile, has yet to complete a lap on an RS-GP at Phillip Island.

“It's always impossible to predict what is going to happen. It's a track where we are all quite fast, and the difference is less, so you can see more group races,” Martin said.

MotoGP title chase after Mandalika GP: Points per race (top 8 riders).
MotoGP title chase after Mandalika GP: Points per race (top 8 riders).
© Peter McLaren

“I hope it can be a nice battle. I hope to have those battles, but for sure I will try also to be faster than the rest.”

"If we take some points from Marc, it’s always good"

The Spaniard avoided setting a specific target for the weekend, but admitted that extending his championship lead over Marquez would be welcome.

With rain forecast for Saturday and especially Sunday, Martin also stressed the importance of being "clever" and collecting points in both races.

“I will be happy if I make my maximum, if I am able to be fast and do a great performance, to have good feeling with the bike.

“It seems it will rain also, so finishing both races… for sure, if we can take some points from Marc, it’s always good.

"But my target is to perform well and try to be clever.”

Aprilia team-mate Bezzecchi is third in the world championship, 46 points behind Martin with five rounds to go.

Tags:

Jorge Martin
Aprilia
MotoGP
Jorge Martin “ready” for Phillip Island MotoGP battle: “Always good
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Related Articles

MotoGP News
Jorge Martin: Three-way MotoGP title fight “clearer than ever"
Jorge Martin, Marc Marquez, Marco Bezzecchi.
MotoGP Feature
The complete 2027 MotoGP rider line-up
Diogo Moreira.
MotoGP News
Why Jorge Martin couldn't match his Aprilia rivals at Mandalika
Jorge Martin, Indonesian MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Podcast: Is MotoGP setting itself up for a conspiracy theory nightmare?
Crash MotoGP Podcast
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez impressed by "warrior" Jorge Martin’s Ducati MotoGP data
Jorge Martin, Marc Marquez, Phillip Island 2024.
MotoGP News
2026 Australian MotoGP at Phillip Island: Start times and how to watch
Aerial view of the Phillip Island circuit.

Latest News

MotoGP News
MotoGP rookies in huge fallout as incoming Ducati rider branded ‘not a good person’
10m ago
David Alonso highside, start, 2026 Mandalika Moto2 Grand Prix.
MotoGP News
Bezzecchi, Fernandez deny Aprilia 'team orders' meeting at Phillip Island
35m ago
Raul Fernandez, Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Australian MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Jack Miller jokes about his MotoGP legacy: “What not to do!”
1h ago
Jack Miller, Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Australian MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Andrea Dovizioso ‘scared’ by Pecco Bagnaia’s MotoGP ‘suffering’
1h ago
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2026 Aragon GP
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez on MotoGP team orders: ‘If you’re fast, you don’t need them’
2h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 Australian MotoGP

Never miss an update.

Stay up to speed with the latest MotoGP news and analysis, delivered straight to your inbox.

More News

MotoGP News
Pedro Acosta has “no friends” in Marc Marquez vs Aprilia MotoGP title battle
2h ago
Pedro Acosta, Marc Marquez.
MotoGP News
Jorge Martin “ready” for Phillip Island MotoGP battle: “Always good" if we take points from Marc
3h ago
Jorge Martin, Indonesian MotoGP.
MotoGP News
MotoGP considering Phillip Island schedule change amid storm forecast?
4h ago
Red flags in 2023 Australian Moto2 Grand Prix.
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez offers candid admission about MotoGP career: “I don’t know how I did it”
15h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP
MotoGP News
MotoGP launches new academy for young riders in “underserved” regions
18h ago
MotoGP logo. Credit: Gold and Goose.