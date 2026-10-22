Pedro Acosta has “no friends” in Marc Marquez vs Aprilia MotoGP title battle

Pedro Acosta says there are “no friends” in MotoGP as he targets the best possible KTM results ahead of a 2027 Ducati move alongside Marc Marquez.

Acosta rules out helping future team-mate Marquez in MotoGP title fight
Acosta rules out helping future team-mate Marquez in MotoGP title fight
© Gold and Goose

Future Ducati MotoGP rider Pedro Acosta has made clear that his only focus is on achieving the best results possible in the closing rounds of his KTM career.

As such, he won’t be a “friend” for 2027 team-mate Marc Marquez in his close title battle against the Aprilias.

“No, I mean, no friends around,” Acosta told MotoGP.com’s Elliot York. “At the end, I'm in KTM, and like I say during the season, I will try to bring the best result I can until the last day, and then next year will be another one.

“I will try just to try to bring some podiums back to the factory in these last couple of GPs that normally are tracks that are positive for us.”

MotoGP title chase after Mandalika GP: Points per race (top 8 riders).
MotoGP title chase after Mandalika GP: Points per race (top 8 riders).
© Peter McLaren

Red Bull Ring winner Acosta starts this weekend’s Australian Grand Prix fifth in the World Championship, just one point behind Trackhouse Aprilia’s Ai Ogura and 13 ahead of VR46 Ducati’s Fabio di Giannantonio.

The Spaniard finished on the Sprint podium at Phillip Island last year, then was fifth in the Grand Prix.

“Last year was not bad at all. Sprint podium, top five in the [Grand Prix] race. It true that we were quite far from the winning guy. But anyway, let's see what is going on,” Acosta said.

Aprilia warning

However, he warned that Aprilia, which won both Phillip Island races last season with Bezzecchi and Raul Fernandez, have “made a big step compared to last year, and already here last year they were so fast.

“Let's try to be as close as we can. Also, it’s the last time here in Phillip Island for this, let's try to give a good show to the fans.”

Marc Marquez, Pedro Acosta, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.
Marc Marquez, Pedro Acosta, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Acosta also plans to take maximum advantage of the forecast unpredictable weather this weekend.

“I hope that a lot of rain comes! Phillip Island is a track where a rider can make some difference, but like I say, Aprilia made a good step last year.

“We will try to be as close as we can, and if it's wet for sure, it will be more funny for the fans.”

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Pedro Acosta has “no friends” in Marc Marquez vs Aprilia MotoGP title battle
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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