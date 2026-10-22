MotoGP considering Phillip Island schedule change amid storm forecast?

A schedule change is reportedly being discussed for this weekend’s final Phillip Island MotoGP event due to a deteriorating weather forecast.

Heavy rain is currently expected on Sunday, raising the possibility of the Grand Prix being moved, as happened at the Australian circuit in 2023.

The Australian Bureau of Meteorology predicts sunshine and temperatures reaching 26°C for Friday’s practice sessions, although strong winds are also expected.

Conditions are then forecast to worsen on Saturday, with temperatures dropping to 19°C, a 95% chance of showers and between 6 and 20mm of possible rainfall.

Phillip Island circuit, Australia. © Gold and Goose

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However, Saturday’s rain is considered 'most likely' during the afternoon and evening, meaning the Sprint might escape unscathed.

Worst weather on Sunday

The worst weather is expected on Sunday, with a 100% chance of between 10 and 30 mm of rainfall and a maximum temperature of 18°C. Showers are considered likely throughout the day, potentially impacting all three Grand Prix races.

Neil Morrison reports that Fabio di Giannantonio revealed during his Thursday media debrief at Phillip Island that, in response to the forecast, discussions have taken place about 'alternatives' to race in the 'best conditions possible'.

In other words, a schedule change to avoid the worst of the weather.

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Phillip Island held a Saturday Grand Prix in 2023

The 2023 Australian Grand Prix saw the main MotoGP race brought forward to Saturday, swapping places with the Sprint, due to warnings of gale-force winds, rain and cold temperatures.

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The storm duly arrived on Sunday and, although warm-up and the Moto3 race went ahead in soaking conditions, the Moto2 Grand Prix was stopped, and the MotoGP Sprint cancelled.

For now, the 2026 schedule remains unchanged, with the Sprint set for Saturday afternoon and the Grand Prix at 2pm local time on Sunday.

Organisers are likely to wait and see how the weather forecast develops before deciding if any schedule changes are needed.

The weather adds further tension to the world championship battle, which is finely balanced with just two points between Jorge Martin and Marc Marquez.

This weekend will be Phillip Island’s final MotoGP event before the Australian Grand Prix moves to Adelaide in 2027.

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