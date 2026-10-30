Jorge Martin declared "fit to race" after FP1, Fernandez out of Malaysian MotoGP

Injured MotoGP title contender Jorge Martin to continue the Sepang weekend after an FP1 medical review.

Jorge Martin gets green light to continue at Sepang.
Jorge Martin gets green light to continue at Sepang.
© Gold and Goose

Jorge Martin has been given the go-ahead to continue the Malaysian MotoGP weekend after undergoing post-FP1 medical checks on his newly fractured wrist.

The Aprilia rider, who trails Marc Marquez by ten points after last Saturday's Sprint accident at Phillip Island, was passed fit to ride by the MotoGP medical team on Thursday, but would be “reviewed again” after opening practice.

Aprilia team manager Paolo Bonora confirmed on Thursday: “Following the first session, [Martin] will re-test again in the medical centre to check if everything is okay and if he can continue the weekend.”

"Fit to race"

After the session, which Martin finished in 20th place, Aprilia announced: "Jorge Martin has been declared fit to race at the Malaysian GP."

Jorge Martin, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP.
Jorge Martin, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Martin completed 12 laps in the 45-minute opening practice session, the best of which was 1.8s behind session leader Marquez.

Although he needed assistance to put on his gloves and helmet, Martin didn't show visible signs of difficulty when on track and focused on set-up talk during his debriefs with the team between his four runs.

Martin also elected to return for the post-session practice starts, underlining his ability to continue.

Bonora had added on Thursday: "Jorge has a fracture. It's not displaced, but he has not to crash on it another time.

“So the suggestion is very, very clear: don't take any risk. If you feel that you can finish the race safely, do it. Otherwise, don't take risks.”

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Raul Fernandez out

However, Trackhouse Aprilia's Raul Fernandez, sidelined from Phillip Island by his Mandalika finger injury, is out of the Sepang weekend after struggling in FP1.

A Trackhouse statement confirmed: "Raul Fernandez, having started Free Practice 1, in Sepang, has found that the injury to his right index finger (fractured in the course of his Turn 1 crash in the Indonesia Sprint race) is preventing him from riding properly. 

"Following an immediate medical assessment with the Championship Medical Director he has been declared unfit to take any further part in the Grand Prix of Malaysia."

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Jorge Martin
Aprilia
MotoGP
Sepang International Circuit
Jorge Martin declared
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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