Warring MotoGP rookies had to be split up in 2026, Moto2 boss reveals

Aspar Moto2 boss has commented on the David Alonso/Dani Holgado fallout

The Holgado/Alonso relationship has been bad all year
The Holgado/Alonso relationship has been bad all year
© Gold and Goose

Aspar Moto2 boss Jorge Martinez has revealed David Alonso and Dani Holgado’s relationship has been so bad that they were split up in the team trucks.

Future LCR Honda MotoGP rider Alonso slammed Holgado, who will race for Gresini Ducati, as “not a nice person” following a collision at the Indonesian Grand Prix.

Alonso also claimed the atmosphere inside the Aspar squad was not good and even branded it as “not even a team”.

Veteran racer and team boss Jorge Martinez has now responded to these comments, calling them “out of place”.

David Alonso highside, start, 2026 Mandalika Moto2 Grand Prix.
David Alonso highside, start, 2026 Mandalika Moto2 Grand Prix.
© Gold and Goose

“There have been many disagreements”

Alonso and Holgado have always been fierce rivals through the racing ranks, though it’s not clear what has gone on behind the scenes specifically to have caused such a fallout.

Speaking with DAZN, Martinez revealed that both have separate spaces inside the team truck, and have done so all season because of how bad their relationship is.

“The problem is that there have been many disagreements, about many things, for a long time,” he told the Spanish broadcaster.

“This year we even separated them in the trucks, so they wouldn't be together.

David Alonso highside, start, 2026 Mandalika Moto2 Grand Prix.
David Alonso highside, start, 2026 Mandalika Moto2 Grand Prix.
© Gold and Goose

“They even had separate rooms. A lot of small details that I think have added up, and perhaps that's led to this final falling out.

“We're going to manage it in the best way possible; the team has an excellent relationship, and we have to know how to manage the relationship between the two of them.”

Martinez says he is yet to speak with both riders but is going to “give each of them a slap on the wrist, because they obviously deserve it”.

However, he is under no illusions of being able to repair their relationship.

“I don't think I should force them to shake hands or get along now.

“This has been going on for a while; it's not new.

“Eventually, things reach a breaking point.

“Like I said, we have to see how we can salvage the situation. They aren't friends; I can't force them to be, but I can try to make things better on the track.”

The price of having two strong riders

Alonso’s comments did not go down well with the Spanish media, who also felt they were out of order, not least for a rider stepping up to MotoGP in 2027 with Honda.

David Alonso (pic: LCR Honda).
David Alonso (pic: LCR Honda).

But Martinez also conceded that this situation can happen when you have two strong riders together in a team.

“When you have two good, winning riders, this has always happened.

“When I was racing, it happened to me, with Alex Criville, with Champi Herreros, with many team-mates.

“When there are two top riders, these clashes always occur.

“But the team is excellent; there are no problems within the team, and obviously I have to keep things in order with both of them.

“There are four or five races left, I hope everything ends up as well as possible.” 

Tags:

Moto2
LCR Honda
Gresini Racing MotoGP
Warring MotoGP rookies had to be split up in 2026, Moto2 boss reveals
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

Related Articles

MotoGP News
David Alonso: LCR “perfect place” to start MotoGP career
David Alonso (pic: LCR Honda).
MotoGP News
LCR thanks Diogo Moreira, clearing way for HRC MotoGP move
Diogo Moreira.
MotoGP News
Ducati rider ruled out of Phillip Island MotoGP as WorldSBK rider steps up
Fermin Aldeguer, 2026 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix, pre-race. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Decision ‘imminent’ on Fabio Quartararo’s 2027 Honda team-mate
Diogo Moreira, Fabio Quartararo.
MotoGP News
Fermin Aldeguer surgery: “Rider OK” but Phillip Island in doubt
Fermin Aldeguer, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Fermin Aldeguer heads for surgery after Mandalika MotoGP injury
Fermin Aldeguer, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.

Latest News

MotoGP News
Marc Marquez defends Ducati's Aprilia-inspired MotoGP aero: “You cannot be arrogant”
5m ago
Marc Marquez, 2026 Australian MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Warring MotoGP rookies had to be split up in 2026, Moto2 boss reveals
48m ago
David Alonso highside, start, 2026 Mandalika Moto2 Grand Prix.
MotoGP News
Ducati responds to Aprilia’s fresh MotoGP team order claims in title battle
1h ago
Davide Tardozzi, Ducati team manager
MotoGP News
MotoGP riders against Qatar race plans amid secret meeting reports
1h ago
MotoGP riders assembled on the grid
MotoGP News
MotoGP Australian Grand Prix: Which riders are in Q2?
2h ago
Marc Marquez.

Never miss an update.

Stay up to speed with the latest MotoGP news and analysis, delivered straight to your inbox.

More News

MotoGP News
Marco Bezzecchi fastest in Australia MotoGP Practice despite red-flag crash
2h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing, 2026 Australian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Luca Marini to miss MotoGP Practice at Phillip Island
4h ago
Luca Marini, 2026 Australian MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Watch: Jack Miller crashes moments after topping Phillip Island FP1
5h ago
Jack Miller's Pramac Yamaha after FP1 crash, 2026 Australian MotoGP.
MotoGP News
“Difficult to convince" Toprak to end MotoGP season
5h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu.
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez tops opening Phillip Island practice, Jack Miller crashes after P1
6h ago
Marc Marquez, 2026 Australian MotoGP.