MotoGP rookies in huge fallout as incoming Ducati rider branded ‘not a good person’

Recently-announced LCR Honda MotoGP rider David Alonso has slammed future Gresini star and current Moto2 team-mate Dani Holgado as “not a good person” after a clash in Indonesia.

The current Aspar Moto2 team-mates came together at the start of the Indonesian Grand Prix, with Holgado triggering a massive highside for Alonso at Turn 1.

Holgado later apologised for the crash and took “full responsibility”.

“I braked and found myself right next to David; unfortunately, we both went down. I’m sorry,” he said at the time.

David Alonso highside, start, 2026 Mandalika Moto2 Grand Prix. © Gold and Goose

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“No chemistry in the team…”

The pair have always been tense rivals coming up through the junior ranks and into grand prix racing.

And next year, both will make the step to MotoGP, with Alonso joining LCR alongside Johann Zarco, while Holgado goes to Gresini Ducati alongside Joan Mir.

Ahead of the Australian Grand Prix, the tension between the pair is at its worst, with Alonso ripping into Holgado on DAZN on Thursday at Phillip Island.

Alonso said: “My experience with Holgado seemed just like the ones before.

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“But, in the end, life is beautiful, and you have to keep moving forward.

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“When you're not a good person, there's nothing you can do. I'll go about my business, and he'll go about his, and that's that.”

Alonso then went on to add: “There’s no relationship, there’s no chemistry in the team - and it’s not even a team.

“The incident is the least of it. Did someone knock me down? This is racing; sometimes they knock you down, other times you knock someone else down. That’s the least of it.

“There’s a lot more going on behind the scenes; I’m just going my own way. You shouldn’t waste time on people who aren’t worth it.”

Holgado says his relationship with Alonso remains good and dismissed his comments as being said “in the heat of the moment”.

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“In the end, I have a lot of respect for all my rivals, because we risk our lives every time we go out on the track, all to put on a show for the fans,” Holgado said.

“And well, sometimes these things happen. But in the end, I understand it a little; when these things happen, you say things in the heat of the moment without thinking, things that just come out.

“But anyway, I have a good relationship with him; we always have, and I don't know, I'm just focused on my own thing. I greet him without any problem, and everything's the same in the team.”

David Alonso. © Gold and Goose

LCR “the best option” for Alonso’s MotoGP debut

Alonso had been due to move to the factory Honda team when he signed with HRC, but will go to LCR after Diogo Moreira was promoted instead.

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But Alonso sees LCR as the best place for him to make his debut.

“I was super excited to make the video [announcement] official and get it out on social media because I think it’s the best option to start in the MotoGP class, where the first year you have a lot of things to do,” he told the official MotoGP website.

“It’s a perfect team; it’s professional.

“At the same time, it’s familial, which I think is what I need, people around to make a new family and also a team-mate like Zarco.

“I think it’s a good combination: his experience, my excitement.”

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