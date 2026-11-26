A Marc Marquez helmet is one of a number of prizes to be auctioned off in December in benefit of Thibault Benistant.

Benistant, the 2020 EMX250 champion and an MXGP rookie with the SRR Honda Motoblouz team in 2026, was injured severely at the MXGP of France at Lacapelle-Marival back in July.

Benistant’s crash resulted in fractures around his T3/T4 vertebrae and caused paralysis below that point in his spine. His recovery is ongoing and the auction is to benefit the TB9 Forward Foundation, which was set up by his friends and family in the aftermath of the crash.

Included in the auction is a set of leathers from 2021 MotoGP world champion Fabio Quartararo, as well as the helmet from Marc Marquez, painted in the livery of his historic title-winning 2026 campaign.

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Other road racers, such as Moto3 race winner Brian Uriarte, Moto2 race winners Dani Holgado and Collin Veijer, and two-time Moto2 world champion Johann Zarco have donated helmets, as has WorldSBK rider Jake Dixon. Ana Carrasco and Alex Rins have donated leathers for the auction.

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Numerous motocross riders from both MXGP and the AMA series have donated lots, too, including jerseys and pants from Jorge Prado, Ken Roczen, Haiden Deegan, and Lucas and Sacha Coenen.

Motocross helmets from the likes of Tim Gajser, Romain Febvre, Tom Vialle, and even FMX legend Tom Pages are also included in the auction.

Three motorcycles are also being auctioned, including a Honda CBR1000RR-R signed by Freddie Spencer and painted in the colours of the American’s 1985 Honda NSR500, with which he won that year’s 500cc World Championship.

Replicas of Benistant’s race bikes are the other two to be auctioned, namely a replica of his MX2 bike built by Hutten Metaal, which ran Yamaha’s MX2 team while Benistant was there, and the SR Honda Motoblouz CRF450R that Benistant rode in 2026.

Signed Marc Marquez helmet for TB9 Forward Foundation auction. Credit: Paddock United.

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The motorcycles are being auctioned separately to the other items. To enter the competition for the helmets, leathers, and such, head to the Paddock United website. Entries are gained by purchasing either a digital poster for €15 (one entry), or a t-shirt for €50 (five entries). The draw is due to take place on 30 December.