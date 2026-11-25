Jack Miller is set to be dressed in green and gold at his final MotoGP race, as Pramac Yamaha is “looking at” a special livery for the Valencia Grand Prix.

Miller was supposed to be in those colours, Australia’s national sporting colours, at the Phillip Island race in October, but the livery was only due to be worn on Sunday and the race never happened, meaning Miller got nothing more than a parade lap in the one-off paint scheme.

But Pramac Yamaha could bring it back this weekend, Miller says, for his final race before moving to Yamaha’s factory WorldSBK team.

“I‘m happy to be heading to Valencia, as it‘s one of my favourite tracks on the calendar,” said Jack Miller ahead of the Portuguese MotoGP.

Jack Miller, 2026 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix, parade lap. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

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“Hopefully, we can finish the season strongly and see what we can achieve.

“We‘re also looking at bringing back the Phillip Island livery for Sunday, as we didn‘t get the chance to use it there.

“It should be a good weekend, and I‘m really looking forward to it.”

Team principal Gino Borsoi added: “This is a very important weekend for us, as it will be Jack Miller‘s final race in MotoGP and with the Prima Pramac Yamaha team. We‘ll do everything we can to help him achieve the result I believe he deserves, after all these years in which he has given so many great moments to the fans, the teams he has raced for and everyone who has followed his career.

“I think it‘s only right that Yamaha and our team give our very best to make this final grand prix one of the most memorable races of his season.

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Jack Miller leads Iker Lecuona, 2026 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

“We know it won‘t be easy, but Valencia is a circuit where engine performance is not as critical as at some other tracks.

“If we can do a good job, I believe we have the potential to achieve a strong result, and that would make me very happy.”

Augusto Fernandez will end his current stint with Pramac, where he’s been replacing Toprak Razgatlioglu since the three-time WorldSBK champion dislocated his shoulder in Mandalika, in Valencia this weekend, although he will continue to be a key part of Yamaha’s 850cc development going into next season.

“I‘m really looking forward to Valencia,” said Fernandez.

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“It‘s a circuit I like a lot and where I have some very good memories, especially winning the Moto2 World Championship there in 2022 and finishing second in the race.

Augusto Fernandez, 2026 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

“I‘ve always felt comfortable at this track and know it well, so I‘m excited to get the weekend started.

“Hopefully, we can be competitive and have a strong final round of the season.”