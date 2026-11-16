Jack Miller is certain Yamaha is “making progress” with its new V4 engine in MotoGP this season, but “they just need time”.

But unfortunately for the Australian, time is something he doesn't have much of in his remaining MotoGP career.

Miller will stick with Yamaha but switch to WorldSBK next season, meaning the upcoming Portimao and Valencia rounds are set to be his last as a Grand Prix rider.

Meanwhile, Yamaha is already guaranteed to finish bottom of this year's MotoGP constructors' table, trailing Honda by 85 points (after skipping Qatar) with only 74 points remaining.

Jack Miller. © Gold and Goose

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“They’re making good progress with the V4 project, and I’m disappointed to be leaving now,” Miller told Speedweek.com.

“I’m convinced that Yamaha is on the right track. They just need time.

“Look at Aprilia; it also took them a long time to get where they are now. The same goes for Ducati. And KTM still isn’t where they want to be.”

"Character" of 850cc bikes "built around" Pirelli tyres

Yamaha's shift from an Inline to a V4 engine for the final season of the 1000cc era was made with one eye on the new technical regulations for 2027.

They include smaller 850cc engines, but it's the switch from Michelin to Pirelli tyres that Miller expects to cause the biggest changes in chassis design.

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Jack Miller. © Gold and Goose

"The tyres... determine what kind of chassis you need,” said Miller, a four-time MotoGP race winner on Honda and Ducati machinery, plus a podium finisher for KTM.

“With the Michelin tyres, we have to be gentle and pay close attention to weight transfers in the braking zone, corners, and during acceleration, which is why the chassis have become incredibly soft.

"You want the reactions of a good, stiff motorcycle, but at the same time, it has to be able to handle these tyres.

“Pirelli will change that somewhat because they are soft tyres that you have to force into the pavement.

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"The character of the bike will be built around that."

Yamaha's V4 has a best result of fifth so far this season, in the hands of Fabio Quartararo.

Miller's highest finish is seventh place at his home Phillip Island Sprint.

Moto2 title contender Izan Guevara will take Miller's place alongside Toprak Razgatlioglu at Pramac Yamaha next season.