Pramac’s Jack Miller says he has “a lot of respect” for Yamaha pulling out of the MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix and is pushing hard for a riders’ union to be formed.

Yamaha withdrew its factory team and Pramac from the Qatar Grand Prix after the Japanese company’s policy on travel to the Middle East advised against it.

It came as MotoGP pressured riders and teams to race in Qatar, threatening sanctions on anyone boycotting the event.

Prior to Yamaha’s announcement, Jack Miller slammed MotoGP for not respecting the concerns of the riders, with 19 of the 22-strong grid signing a letter to the organisation on the matter.

Jack Miller, Pramac Yamaha. © Gold and Goose

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“It’s positive to see they took a stand”

The FIM has already confirmed that no sporting sanctions can be handed out to Yamaha, though it is unclear what action MotoGP will take against the brand for breaching its commercial contract.

Speaking on Thursday in Portugal as Yamaha returns to action, Jack Miller was proud of the manufacturer’s stance, while noting that a riders’ union is “in a construction phase”.

“I have a lot of respect for what Yamaha has done,” he said on Thursday, as reported by GPOne.

“As a company, they understood how we all felt. And I'm not just talking about us riders, but also the people who work within the teams.

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“It's positive to see that they have taken a stand and remained united.

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“There has been a lot of talk about the riders and the possibility of creating an association.

“I think we're still in a construction phase, but it's a necessary process.

“When you get to a situation like this, you need something to act as a link between the championship and the riders.

“In other sports, a structure like this already exists.

“And it's not just about the riders. If the riders are able to make certain decisions, it means there's a reason. You need someone who represents the interests of the riders and the teams.”

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He added: “It's not possible at the moment, but we have to work together for the riders.

“I'm trying to help create a union to ensure we can all be united. As I said, something like this already exists in other sports.”