Marc Marquez gave an open-ended answer on Thursday at the Portuguese Grand Prix when addressing claims he will retire from MotoGP if he wins the 2026 world title.

The Ducati rider could become an eight-time MotoGP world champion this weekend at Portimao if he ends the weekend with a gap of 37 points over Jorge Martin.

Should he be successful, Marquez would match Giacomo Agostini’s tally of premier class titles, and would come after erasing a 102-point deficit in the standings.

Winning seven races and 10 sprints in 2026 despite struggling with his physical condition, Marquez’s future has been a point of discussion in recent weeks.

Marc Marquez, 2026 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix, parc ferme. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

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“This year has been difficult…”

Former Honda team-mate Stefan Bradl recently said he believes Marquez will retire if he wins the championship this year.

Marquez has signed a two-year extension with Ducati to the end of 2028.

Asked about these comments on Thursday at Portimao, Marquez didn’t deny that he is considering retirement at the end of 2026 if he wins the championship.

“At the moment, I’m just fully concentrated to close this championship,” he said.

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“This is my main target. Of course, I have two more years of contract with Ducati. But this year has been quite difficult [in] some aspects, but still I’m fast.

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“So, the priority is to close this championship and then try to work for next year.”

Does Marquez still enjoy racing?

Marquez badly injured his right shoulder last October in a crash at the Indonesian Grand Prix and needed surgery to fix a nerve issue after this season’s French Grand Prix.

His surgeon noted several months ago that his right arm was at 50% of its capacity.

Marc Marquez. © Gold and Goose

Asked if he still enjoys racing, Marquez said: “When you have difficulties, you enjoy less.

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“When you have pain, you enjoy less.

“It’s true that last year things came in an easier way.

“This year I work in a different way, more than last year.

“But I had one goal. So when you have a real goal, the mental side covers some issues on the other side.

“At the moment, I’m winning, so I’m enjoying it, but in a different way than last year.”

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