With all the full-time 2027 seats already taken, Maverick Vinales says he is willing to act as a “substitute” to continue his MotoGP career.

The former Suzuki, Yamaha and Aprilia race winner will leave Tech3 KTM after the season-ending Portimao and Valencia rounds.

Vinales, who has battled ongoing shoulder injuries since last July's Sachsenring accident, publicly criticised KTM over its handling of his future earlier this year.

The Spaniard added that he was feeling “burnt out” by the MotoGP world and would like to do something different.

Maverick Vinales, Tech3 KTM, 2026 Qatar MotoGP © Gold and Goose

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

But after sitting out four rounds to undergo further treatment, Vinales insisted, “I'm not done yet here" on his return at Motegi.

Despite more shoulder issues during the flyaways, Vinales is back for Tech3 this weekend and reaffirmed his intention to continue in MotoGP.

"My childhood dream was to be a MotoGP champion; other championships don't interest me,” Marca.com quotes Vinales as saying.

The loss of wildcards from next season not only makes a test-riding deal less attractive but would leave Vinales tied to a single manufacturer in terms of injury replacement opportunities.

Instead, being ready to step in as a substitute for different teams might be the ten-time MotoGP race winner's best chance of racing again.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Maverick Vinales, Tech3 KTM, 2026 Qatar MotoGP © Gold and Goose

All five MotoGP manufacturers have needed an injury replacement at some stage this season, with Pecco Bagnaia, Joan Mir and Toprak Razgatlioglu absent this weekend.

“A substitute? Of course, it would be an option,” Vinales said.

“I want to race in MotoGP; I'll find a way to do it.

“My plan would be: First, to recover from my shoulder injury, which will take quite some time, and then to find a way to race again. I'm trying.”

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Vinales then joked about a possible ‘freelance’ future.

"If I were a freelancer, it would be perfect. Maybe I could do it all season, trying all the different bikes!"

Vinales said the weekend off since Qatar gave his shoulder time to recover after the stress of three back-to-back events.

Further, more detailed checks are planned after the Valencia finale.

"If surgery is absolutely necessary, I'll do it, but I'd be out until the summer,” Vinales said.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Vinales, who found KTM's 850cc machine far less physically demanding at September's Red Bull Ring test, said his shoulder strength issues only occur when riding the soon-to-be-extinct 1000cc MotoGP bikes.