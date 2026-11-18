Yamaha will stage its MotoGP return this weekend at the Portuguese Grand Prix, though it is unclear what punishment it will face for skipping the Qatar race.

The Japanese manufacturer made the bombshell announcement on Sunday at the Malaysian Grand Prix that it would not be travelling to Qatar.

Though it was following the company’s policy on Middle East travel due to the Iran conflict, Yamaha ultimately breached its agreement with the MotoGP Group.

MotoGP threatened teams and riders with sporting penalties should they miss the Qatar race, as 19 of the 22-strong grid wrote a letter to the championship against competing at Lusail.

Yamaha MotoGP bike set up in Qatar © Gold and Goose

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Yamaha’s fate remains unknown

FIM president Jorge Viegas commented recently that the governing body has no remit to issue sporting penalties to Yamaha.

MotoGP was reported to have threatened teams and riders with race bans.

Yamaha’s penalty, then, will likely be financial. However, what this will look like remains unclear.

“I'm looking forward to racing in Portimao again,” Fabio Quartararo said in Yamaha’s Portugal preview.

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha. © Gold and Goose

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“It's one of the most challenging tracks on the calendar, but it's also one that I really enjoy.

“Portimao was a good track for us last year, though we know each year presents a different situation.

“The layout of this track is very different from the circuits we've visited recently, so it will be interesting to see how the bike performs here.

“As always, we'll focus on getting the maximum from our package and fight for the best result possible.”

Alex Rins added: “Portimao is a track that I always enjoy riding because it's fast, technical, and quite unique.

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“The atmosphere is usually great, and it's nice to be back racing in Europe again.

“We have continued working hard as a team throughout the season, and our goal remains to keep improving and be as competitive as possible.

“There are only two rounds left this year – my final GPs with the team and in MotoGP, which will be quite emotional – so we'll aim to make the most of every session and finish the season strongly.”